Introduction

Maybe not all forest fires, but a more significant number than people would like to admit are made viciously, by human hand, so to follow a globalist agenda.

Just so as to know, the multipolar narrative is as fake as it gets to keep the masses quiet and in “hopes”, while their, the elite’s UN Agenda 2030 , alias Great Reset, the so-called Global Agenda - is quietly but highly efficiently kept alive, more than ever.

Not to forget the Cooperation Agreement between the WEF and the United Nations, signed in June 2019, by then WEF CEO Klaus Schwab and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. That has never been canceled, no matter its illegality.

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Article



You can read here the article in its original publication by Global Research.



Would You Like to Know How Forest Fires Are Made? (30 July 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/know-how-forest-fires-made/5935063