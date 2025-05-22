Introduction

As the World Health Assembly (WHA) is in full swing (19 to 27 May 2025), it would appear appropriate to tell the people what and who is behind this institution, called World Health Organization - WHO.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) is now meeting in Geneva (19–27 May 2025) to, once again, discuss, dispute, push, modify, trick, and finally cheat the “Pandemic Treaty” through a majority of the Assembly vote. All this happened without any transparency, partially behind closed doors. The world’s globalist mandate: it MUST pass, come hell or high water.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-founded-cartel-criminal-organization/5887924

Because – let us state this from the start – the globalist cabals objective number one of the infamous UN Agenda 2030 has been and still is a massive reduction of the world’s population. This was expressed already in the Club of Rome’s “Limits to Growth” (1972), and repeated in 2022 by the chief-author of this book Dennis Meadows – see this video clip (about 2/3 down the article).

And what better executing agency than WHO – a public health organization that never was designed to protect public health, rather to decide who must die and who may live; a eugenist organization created by one of the key eugenists, David Rockefeller (1915 – 2017), and financially supported by another major eugenist, Bill Gates.

On Monday night, 20 May 2025, the WHA with 135 members present, 124 (less than 2/3 of the total members (194)) voted for the Pandemic Treaty, 11 abstentions and zero opposition. It is likely that all those who were against the treaty were told to leave the room before the vote. So, the vote looks more genuine.

Since the ballot happened without any transparency, it cannot be discounted that some members were coerced / incited to vote “yes”, with promises of receiving “health funds” from WHO or Bill Gates.

WHO’s Pandemic Treaty Is Dead – For Now

There was certainly no discussion on the vote, but rather in a desperate attempt to “win” this lost case, those who may have been hesitant were shown the door to the room.

WHO could not allow another defeat – lest its reputation and credibility (does it have any left?) was even more at stake than before. So, WHO claims the treaty was sealed.

However, what was really approved is a heavily watered-down version of the original text. The current version is far from the tyrannical original version, which would have seriously violated the member countries’ sovereignty. This would too, but it has an open range for each country to approve with their own legislation, whether or not they want to adopt the WHO treaty, i.e., the WHO dictatorship.

See also this video clip (1-min):

Having said this as an opener, it is opportune to listen to Dr. David Martin’s assessment, that “WHO Was Founded by the Cartel as a Criminal Organization.” David Martin explains that a

“very small group of Industrial Criminal Conspirators decided to subordinate the entirety of the human population for the purpose of their sinister plans to enrich themselves while impoverishing and killing the rest of humanity.”

The WHO was founded in April 1948, four years after the UN body and its specialized agencies. WHO is supposed to be one of these specialized agencies, but it is not. It was created by the Rockefeller clan and then implanted into the UN System – by a “big flow of money” mostly from Bill Gates and Rockefeller. After all, Rockefeller donated the land in Manhattan, where the UN HQ is built on.

David Martin unambiguously reiterates that WHO was never meant to be a public health organization to protect the world’s public at large from diseases, deadly and otherwise. Instead, among a variety of scientific health-related studies, it was designed as a privately-funded entity, focusing on testing health (and death) remedies, especially vaccines on small and adolescent children, to measure the jabs’ impact – and then study them for “gain of function”.

Not by coincidence, Article 4, Section 11(a) of the UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, states that UN [WHO] employes are exempt from paying taxes and grants then Immunity from personal arrest or detention and from seizure of their personal baggage. (see this).

Referring to the WHO-invented Covid and the coerced upon the world population so-called Covid “vaccines”, Dr. Martin says,

“We did not have a Pandemic, we had Genocide.”

David Martin concludes,

“If they did not intend to commit crimes, why would they have to give themselves absolute and permanent Immunity from every form of prosecution and even worse, Investigation for Prosecution?”

For the full presentation by Dr. Martin, see this (video 24-min)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-founded-cartel-criminal-organization/5887924

You may also be interested in Meryl Nass’s pre-WHA and post-vote analysis; The real reason for the Pandemic Agreement — beware believing it is to help during pandemics.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.