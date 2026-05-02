Introduction



Bankers are making the rules by which we live, to which we breathe and to whose tune

we dance--- without even noticing it anymore.

Bankers’ money creation from nothin leads to a Ponzi Scheme - exactly what we are living in today’s monetary system. A worldwide Ponzi scheme.

In our western world, not more than 5% of money in circulation is “made” by central banks, closely monitored by he Bank for International Settlement (BIS), in Basle Switzerland, also called the Central Bank of all Central Banks.

Charging interest is usury, no matter how low or high, interest is not ethical, has never been ethical or even admitted in our Judo-Christian religions, nor in Asian philosophies.

Interest is a Zionist invention.

Only since Zionism, interests on bank loans have become as natural as our daily bread.

A future economy - socioeconomy - without stealing a portion of our income, a future society and economy, where banking is public and interest free, where additional values achieved by work belong to those who have worked for the added values- and where wealth is not accounted for with material growth, consumption and possession, but by societal harmony, Peace and spiritual growth - “wealth” as in Happiness - is POSSIBLE.

In fact, it should be and would be natural.

Just think about it. It is a thought worth thinking on the Day of Labor - First of May.

Wellbeing is not a state of material possession - where we live the daily stress and push for competition and growth. That cannot be happiness. Cooperation instead of competition; embracing instead of fighting; and helping each other to achieve harmony, rather than climbing over others’ heads and bodies to be on top, are seeds for happiness and genuine wellbeing.

What do you think?

-----

Article

You may read the article in its original publication by Global Research, here:

What’s Next? Towards a Happiness Economy - Life in a New World with New Wellbeing Criteria (1 May 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/whats-next-towards-happiness-economy/5924659