It looks like the Middle East and Venezuela are connected through their hydrocarbon riches.

On behalf of Trump, or rather his handlers (”string-pullers”), Israel is about to starting a more active war with Iran - namely one that with also block the Strait of Hormuz, where daily about 35% of all the globe’s hydrocarbons pass through. And Hydrocarbons still account for close to 85% of all energy used it the world.

Why are Trump and his financial backers - actually the financial behemoths that are running 90%-plus of the world’s trading currencies - interested in blocking the Hormuz passage for hydrocarbons and controlling Venezuela’s oil and gas riches?

Because they may be interested in hurting China - and of course their pet-puppets, the European Union?

If so, they are dreaming as far as China is concerned.

And Venezuela being at Trump’s doorstep, literally - what a better source of an (almost) endless hydrocarbon supply?

Unless he is really more foolish than meets the eye - an open US attack on Venezuela is unlikely to happen.

China has long ago reoriented her supply sources elsewhere, if necessary.

And guess what, up to now the European hypocrites with all their babbling of sanctioning Russia, have “clandestinely” imported gas from Russia, via India, Ukraine, Turkey - you name it....

Official statistics indicate that 2024 was the year when Europe imported most hydrocarbons from “sanctioned” Russia.

Though this may stop now, as Russia may end playing the game.

