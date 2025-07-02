Introduction

Could it be that this swift US bombing of three nuclear research sites by the United States on 22 June was a strategy to avoid a potential nuclear war?

All is possible in this day and age, when War is Peace and Peace is War -- reaching way beyond George Orwell's 1984.

Unconfirmed reports from different sources paint a different scenario from the ones that have made the mainstream, as well as non-mainstream news about President Trump’s intervention in Iran, bombing of nuclear research sites, as described in this article and this.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-bombing-iran-not-meets-eye/5893476

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-bombing-iran-not-meets-eye/5893476

Since nothing is confirmed or proven, however to some extent credible, let us approach this topic with “What If”….

What if previous assessments of President Trump’s actions on Iran are wrong?

What if before June 22, when the United States Air Force and Navy attacked three Iranian nuclear research facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in an operation called “Midnight Hammer”, President Trump told / warned Iran of the attack, so that they could evacuate all the nuclear material and people from the sites?

Therefore, it would appear, no enriched material (up to 60% according to the IAEA) was destroyed.

This may be the reason why the IAEA reported no radiation after the attack. Also, apparently nobody was killed or hurt during the attack.

Trump also informed Putin of his plan.

What if the plan was telling Israel that he, President Trump, would take care of the nuclear “danger”, and Israel should stop aggressing Iran and possibly causing a nuclear WWIII? There was no more reason after 22 June to attack Iran.

This was supposed to be good for Israel because the damage Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on Israel was devastating. The truth of the damage has not (yet) come out in the western media. Also, Israel’s Air Defense System was made almost useless by Iranian drone attacks.

Apparently, that’s why Israel agreed to a ceasefire, which was broken or not broken by both parties, depending whom to believe, but it may have been the reason why Trump exclaimed “They are stupid”, before he boarded the plane to the G7 farce in Canada.

Iran also used her “homemade” Fattah-1, Iran’s first hypersonic missile which is claimed to be capable of penetrating advanced missile defenses. It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is reported to reach speeds of Mach 14. Iran may have used a few Fattah-1 to cause considerable damage to Tel Aviv, Haifa, and possibly even Israeli nuclear sites.

Are Trump’s Advisors Lying to Him About Iran?

Image: Zardari in 2024 (CC BY 4.0)

What if President Trump also spoke with Pakistan’s President, Asif Ali Zardari, a US-implant – if Israel uses nukes on Iran, Pakistan was free to “help” Iran, while Israel was also made aware of this possibility? Pakistan nor Iran nor Israel is part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

What if Trump’s idea was indeed to avoid a nuclear WWIII with this maneuver; converting a potential atomic WWIII into a 10-day war? Full Stop. From 13 June, when the Israeli unprovoked, surprise-missile-attacked Iran, to 22 June 2025, when the US bombing of the three nuclear research sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, was done and over.

Maybe that is also the reason, encouraged by Pakistani’s President, Asif Ali Zardari, why Trump was boasting lately and loudly that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Who knows?

What if he will get it?

Obama got it, before he did anything. Then he started, enhanced, and continued six new and existing wars; did not stop one.

What if – has of course quite a few elements of speculation. But strategically, it would make sense.

Wait and see what happens next on the Middle East / Western Asia front. Still unresolved is the Israeli genocide on Gaza and the apparently “never-ending” Ukraine [US-NATO] – Russia war.

The former cannot even be categorized anymore as genocide, as a violation of International Law, an infraction of Human Rights – it is systematic, targeted killing, slaughter, ethnic cleansing, and outright expulsion from their land. The latter is Big Business for BlackRock, literally privatizing Ukraine, and the War industry, contributing mightily to the West’s GDP [a linear western invention to categorize world economies] – since destruction leads to construction, thus growth.

What if – the West is doomed.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.