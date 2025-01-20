The usual World Economic Forum (WEF) show that captures and dominates all of Davos for a week starts on Monday, 20 January and lasts until Friday, 24 January. It is an ever-increasing nuisance for the population of Davos, an otherwise lovely winter resort place, converted every year into a high-end bordello – for the little carnal pleasures of the rich and famous attending the WEF glamour show.

This year, the elite participants are to be protected and defended from illusionary terror attacks by nothing less than Swiss Army fighter jets. BRAVO!

The 2025 Davos Forum will run under the theme of ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’, which will encompass five “distinct but highly interconnected thematic priorities”, the WEF says on its website.

Rebuilding trust

Reimagining growth

Investing in people

Safeguarding the planet, and

Industries in the intelligent age

All of that could easily be summarized in how to robotize humanity – except, of course, the crème of the crop. The elite, those who attend this fiasco show, have nothing to worry. They will remain untouched from the dehumanization process. Unless of course, they fall out of line and favors with their erstwhile Masters. Then their punishment may be severe.

Primarily, it is the plebs they want to reduce, control, and enslave – those that survive this entire dehumanization process.

Reducing means continuing promoting the climate change hoax that kills agriculture, causes famine, diseases, and death; and simultaneously, inventing viruses that require kill-shot vaxxes and death.

Add to this the fully biometric control with digital ID’s and digital vaxx certificates.

This is all shoved under the roof of the sacrosanct United Nations (UN), which during the last few decades has become utterly corrupt and sold to the dark monsters, alias, Deep State, also called the Men in Black with Red Ties.

They would delegate to Mr. Tedros, Director-General of the WHO, powers to decide over health, disease, and death of the 193 UN member nations.

Let us repeat this point: depopulating, robotizing, enslaving and digitally controlling the survivors, is confining the populus into a Digital Gulag.

Do not be fooled, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ is code lingo for Digital Gulag.

They will never achieve it.

We, the People, MUST act and be part of this non-violent but active resistance: ignoring what they are doing, shedding fear from our minds and souls, no hatred, be self-assured, as our mind is the most powerful asset each one of us has. Imagine the collective power of eight billion people!

Maybe that is why security is the WEF’s biggest concern this year. More than ever, so-called “terror attacks” is what they fear most, even false flags would do to keep the lies flying.

In an interview a couple of days ago, the Davos police chief answered a journalist’s question why this year the Swiss Army even put fighter jets at disposal of the WEF’s protection. The Police officer said something to the effect, that this year the security system had to be enhanced because of increased terror threats and for the protection of prominent personalities. He mentioned some hundred heads of states attending [not much different from other years].

The doubling-up question:

Today, We’re Living in Orwell’s 1984

Is it because this year President Trump will be attending?

The paraphrased answer was:

This could be a consideration, but at this point we believe President Trump will only attend virtually, by video stream. But we do not know for sure.

Mr. Trump may decide, last-minute, to be here in person, as he was already in 2018, during his first term.

Among the key personalities who need protection of this year’s WEF’s Davos show are

US President Trump;

Madame von der Leyen, unelected President of the EU Commission;

China’s Vice-Premier, Ding Xuexiang;

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz;

Argentina’s President Javier Milei;

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General;

Bangladesh government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus;

Palestinian National Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa; and

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Imagine the Swiss tax-payer funding the protection of corrupt Zelenskyy, as they did already for his in-person appearance at the disaster “Peace [war] Conference” in mid-June 2024 on the Buergenstock, where he was allowed to call the shots, resulting in nobody from Russia being invited.

One just wonders – where have Swiss ethics and sovereignty from ancient times gone?

And not to forget, like every year, the big defenders of Mother Earth’s climate and environment, those that openly decry the use of hydrocarbons due to CO2 emission, fly into Switzerland from around the globe with hundreds of private jets, leaving thousands of tons of CO2 in the air and clogging the airports of Zurich, Geneva, and Basle. Many of them continue their environmentally unfriendly journey to Davos by helicopter shuttle services.

In summary up to 5,000 army soldiers will be deployed plus hundreds of police from all over Switzerland, and the ever-present surveillance helicopters. This is a public statement about the security stronghold Davos has become for the 2025 WEF Conference:

“The military personnel are responsible, among other things, for maintaining air sovereignty. To this end, armed fighter jets are on permanent patrol. Ground-based air defense also helps to keep the airspace safe. In addition, an extensive radar system is used. These tasks are carried out in close cooperation with partners in Austria and Italy.”

There will be a no-fly zone:

“The airspace above Davos will be restricted to a radius of around 46 kilometers on Friday, January 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from Monday, January 20, 8 a.m. to Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m. The same applies to drones.”

For more details on the WEF’s Davos 2025 event, see this.

Thinking outside the conventional box – isn’t it ironic to observe the efforts made in terms of costs and physical defense to protect an event organized by a Swiss tax-free super rich NGO, arguably the richest in the world, with diplomatic immunity, catering to the super rich and powerful, who will be talking about how to dehumanize, robotize, digitize the common people of the world’s 193 nations, to better control and enslave them?

Even in Switzerland, poverty is rapidly increasing, though talking about it is taboo. Yet, the Swiss Government is debating about how to finance the proposed Swiss State pension increase by 8.33% – equivalent to an average monthly maximum of about CHF 200 (about US$ 210).

Swiss people, by allowing their government hosting these WEF events, are nothing short of financing their own demise.

Expanding this question and analysis to a worldwide scale, to the UN, you may ask, why do people around the globe allow the UN deciding their fate?

In June 2019, curiously just a few months before the onset of the covid plandemic, the UN and the WEF signed an illegal cooperation agreement, sustaining the common objectives expressed in the WEF’s Great Reset and the UN Agenda 2030. The UN, created after WWII (October 24, 1945, in San Francisco, with then 51 founding member states), was supposed to be the world body, remaining neutral, to guarantee and protect the world from WW-type aggressions.

Today, the UN has long ceased being neutral, but has been bought by western interests which fund it and politically manipulate it, according to their imperial ambitions.

Therefore, the ONE call for a People’s New World Order, is Exit the UN system. Organizations like the WEF would automatically fall by the wayside.

For the immediate future and as to the WEF-Davos debates, outcomes, conclusions, and certainly inhumane visions for the future of mankind – stay tuned and prepared.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.