Trump vs. Maduro looks like an ongoing battle, a saga of aggression of the emperor on the head of an extremely hydrocarbon rich country, under false pretexts which “allow” the emperor to carry out countless extrajudiciary killings.

In olden times, better times, not so old actually - people who commit such crimes would be brought to justice.

But in the dystopian, Orwellian world - things have changed. The western world at large accepts bullies, some even admire them.

But Maduro will not cave in.

Question is, how many more people have to die - until a deep-deep stateler pulling the strings on Trump, calls him to stop?

Venezuela vs. Washington – Trump to Talk to Maduro?

(PressTV Interview, transcript --- 20 November 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-washington-trump-talk-maduro/5906380