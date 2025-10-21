Introduction

This time the pretext is “drug trafficking”--- other times it was “corruption” - or any other “reason” they easily invent. When in reality it always was about Venezuela’s riches. The country has vast reserves of natural resources, mainly hydrocarbons - the largest oil and gas reserves worldwide - plus iron ore, bauxite, gold, as well as rare earths, including niobium, coltan, tantalum and more.

Now that China has put a ban on exports of rare earths to the US - mainly due to the Trump provoked “tariff-war” - Trump is eager to get his hands on rare earths wherever he can find - and get them. They are crucial for the war-industry, which - as the world knows - is the lifeblood of the US-American economy.

As to drug trafficking, the world also knows or should know, the globe’s biggest drug- and human trafficker is the United Sates herself.



Article

You may he original article in Global Research:

Venezuela Under Siege (20 October 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-siege-peter-koenig/5903247