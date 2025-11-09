Introduction

The last iota of ethics has expired with Donald Trump’s accession to the throne of the US-UK empire.

No laws, no rules, no conscience, just pure killing... because its right.

As U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently said in the context of a Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit: “We’re killing all the right people, and we’re cutting your taxes.”

Yes, that’s the name of the game. And why not? As long as the world keeps quiet, and occasionally even applauds, especially the Israeli killing as presented to US Congress by “Bibi” Netanyahu himself... it is OK; it is law made as we go, and as the political bullies find it right and to their advantage.

This is what’s happening in the Caribbean for the last several months.

Under the pretext of killing Venezuela drug traffickers - President Trump in combination with his War Minister, The Honorable Pete Hegseth, are blowing up small boats - tourist boats? - off the coast of Venezuela. The US claims they are in international waters. So what? Does that make the crime any lighter? Murder is murder, and that is what it is.

Unjudicial and unjudged murder -- the murderers are free as birds. They are known, but never have to face justice - at least as long as this notorious US-UK (or is it still UK-US?) empire is calling the shots around the globe.

And there is of course, more to it, much more ..... plus help from the Norwegian Nobel committee.

-----------

Article

Please read this article in 21st Century, where it was first published.

Venezuela – Extrajudicial Killings – The US is a Failed Rogue State

(9 November 2025)

https://www.21cir.com/2025/11/188191/