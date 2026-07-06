Introduction

Today, many people are aware of the technical capacity of over 50 countries to modify, or better called - engineer - weather patterns.

What many do not know, is that sophisticated technology within weather engineering also allows triggering earthquakes - “wherever needed”.

Read on.

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Article



You can read the original publication here in Global Research:

Venezuela – A Deliberate Devastation? (6 July 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-deliberate-devastation/5932476