US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, told NATO allies on 13 February 2025 in Brussels, the War [Ukraine] must stop; No more bloodshed, No NATO for Ukraine; No back to pre-2014 border; and “We [the US] will not get involved in a war against Russia via Ukraine, no matter what.” The latter are also President Donald Trump’s words.

See this for original article - with videos and evidence links:

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Shocking Message to NATO Allies Reveals Major U.S. Policy Shift (includes several video clips – 17 February 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/pete-hegseth-message-nato-allies/5880110

These are strong statements. They finally come from the new US administration after years of listening to the same insane messages from the EU and European NATO allies, plus the Biden Administration, that this war will not stop, unless and until Ukraine wins and Russia loses, no matter what.

This has been absurd and everybody knows it, every so-called leader in Europe, in the NATO, is aware that Ukraine has zero chance to win this war, that Russia is far superior and it will just be more money, more trillions of dollars and euros for the US, and a little bit for European war industry — but millions of more death, young people, the future of both countries, lost in a senseless war.

Abject Europe is promoting this murderous idea, the continuous killing. It fits in the European historic colonial bloodshed and bloodstream and DNA.

See also this extraordinary speech demolishing Europe’s ever more censoring, dictatorial and undemocratic behavior, by J.D. Vance, US Vice President, on 14 February 2025, at the Munich Security Conference:

Independent journalist, Glenn Greenwald, comments on Pete Hegseth’s message to NATO and Europe at large, citing all the lies and swindles spread through the mainstream over the past almost three years about Ukraine winning this war; and Russia has already lost; smashing Putin – in unison worldwide on every mainstream media around the globe.

They are all bought, disseminating a message which will cause – and did cause — so much more suffering, bloodshed and killing in a senseless war, all the while the NATO / European corrupted to the bones “leadership” knew exactly that this war was not winnable for Ukraine – ever.

For the full report on Ukraine, see video (19-min) below.

For the full video featuring Glenn Greenwald, including Ukraine and other topics, see this (video 1:20:00):

The planned endless extension of this war is another unforgivable crime by Europe, the European Union, their NATO allies, and their fake, never elected leadership. Yes, maybe difficult to believe, but truly never-elected is no exaggeration. Just remember Klaus Schwab, former CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), boasted some two years ago, and often repeated since then, about how proud they are, having been able through their WEF Academy for Young Global Leaders (YGL) infiltrating Governments around the world.

Just a few examples, Mark Rutte, former Dutch Prime Minister, now NATO Chief, as well as his NATO predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, are YGLs; and so are Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commissioner (not even a secret that she was never elected), she is also on the WEF’s Board of Trustees and is known to regularly travel to Geneva to get her marching orders from the WEF management and those who pull he strings behind the WEF; France’s Emmanuel Macron, YGL; and the current UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, as well as his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, both YGLs – and the list goes on and on.

Negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine (Europe has so far not been invited to participate, for good reasons) have not yet started, and the results have, of course, not been foreseen. But at least, there is now a glimmer of hope that the bloodshed will stop and Ukraine may become, in time, an independent, sovereign, neutral country, with new leadership – to transit into a partnership for east and west.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.