Today, the UN system has been overrun by a dark worldwide Deep State, a diabolical cult, aiming at controlling humanity – and that should happen in a fast-forward mode from 2020 to 2030, the infamous UN Agenda 2030.

UNCTAD the forerunner of the UN system, is now propagating to halt the impending “damage” to the earth through climate change, asking for US$ 1.46 trillion to be pledged during COP29, foremost by the rich countries for the Global South, so that they may take measures to fight climate change.

Already in November 2023, UNCTAD has made infamous headlines by announcing a digital future; see this:

“UNCTAD – in blatant derogation of its historical mandate on behalf developing countries, namely the Global South–, will level the playing field, as the saying goes, on behalf of the entire UN System by announcing in a Press Release in Geneva on 15 November 2023, its e-Week from 4 to 8 December 2023, in a major revamp of its annual e-Commerce Week series which began in 2016.

UNCTAD’s Secretary-General, Rebecca Grynspan said,

“The digital economy plays a critical role in advancing development goals at all levels. Through inclusive and multi-stakeholder discussions, we can together build a global digital future that works for all.”

“More than 3,000 stakeholders from 130 countries will examine how to turn digital opportunities into shared development gains and close existing divides for a sustainable future.””

See this for full article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/pretty-easy-take-down-society-digital-tucker-carlson-%e2%80%a8unctad-attempts-accomplishing-doom-scenario/5840406

For those who understand what full digitization of everything means, it is clearly pointing the way to digital tyranny, to a digital Gulag – promoted by UNCTAD, a UN organization, well-aware of what they are doing.

UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) – seems to have become the UN spearhead for announcing – or re-announcing – the UN system’s anti-human Agenda 2030 ongoing and to come. ——

Now UNCTAD is helping selling the world the climate hoax – Big Time.

It is warning the world of an imminent climate disaster, as the globe once again is entering one of the most CO2 generating world events, COP29, which will take place in Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku, between November 11-22, 2024.

The official meaning of COP is Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is an international climate summit, which is held annually. At COPs, world leaders gather to work together on solutions to tackle climate change.

As of the current date, the number of participants who have successfully registered for COP29 has surpassed 32,000. The official registration has only begun in June 2024. So, this may just be the beginning of more [participants] to come.

COP28 took place a year ago in Dubai with more than 85,000 participants. If you believe the official interpretation, COPs are for world leaders to find solutions to the inevitable and rapidly progressing climate change.

Really? Does the world have 32,000 or even 85,000 “leaders”? With their reasonable entourage, you might get to 2,000.

What about all the others?

First, all fly into Azerbaijan in CO2-emitting fuel-guzzling jets, hundreds, if not thousands, in private jets. Imagine? To go and pretend chatting about protecting the environment from earth-killing greenhouse gases?

Most of the world and participants may have never known, that COP21 of 2015 in Paris, issued a “clandestine” agreement, not to be published, saying that CO2 from wars and other military activities, as well as from air traffic, and ocean travel, is not to be counted.

Very smart, because the military, worldwide, is by far the biggest polluter.

Yet, even considering all human CO2 produced, including from wars, planes and ships, amounts to less than 0.5% of all CO2 and has no impact on the world’s climate, whatsoever.

Some real scientists [not bought] are talking about extreme arrogance of mankind pretending to be able to influence our Mother Earth’s climate.

These scientist – those who have escaped the threats of coercion, openly admit that we, humanity, are living in a fake world, one that wants Us, the People, to submit to “guilt-imposed” fear from man-made (us, the people) climate change – a lie.

We have allowed an obscure inhuman elite to create, a world way beyond the worst imaginations of George Orwell’s 1984.

Besides, CO2 is as necessary for life as is oxygen. CO2 is food for trees and plants that, in turn, produce oxygen which almost all living beings need to breath. Any excess CO2 is immediately absorbed by the world oceans, and given off, when needed.

It is Mother Earth’s perfect balance that plays with the seasons.

More than 97% of climate influence on earth comes from the sun. And that happens in smaller and larger cycles which, in turn, are linked to the wide-wide universe. But that may be the subject for other debates, many of which are ongoing.

Second, Every COP raises hopes among the believers that eventually the solution to stop climate change will be found, if we only pay the right price – and the price of course is money – money from the poor to the rich. Not vice-versa.

Some 95% or more of all the COP attendees, since the COPs exists, are there to make “deals” – seeking networking for big-big business connection, most of which include large, millions of tons CO2-generating contracts. That is what the COPs are good for. The rest is an abject lie.

The fluke of annual COPs started with the first global Environment Conference in Rio, the so-called Rio Earth Summit of 1992.

That was the officialization of a long planned criminal lie – namely, that we the people are responsible for a rapidly changing world climate – so that we can be squeezed into strait-jackets, of recurring plandemics, economic crises, natural disasters, famine, excessive poverty, endless wars, leading to an endless chain of confusing and humanity-surmising disasters.

The “climate change” idea is at least 70 years old, but was first advanced by the Club of Rome’s disastrous Report called “Limits to Growth” (1972), complemented later by the Club’s “The First Global Revolution” (1991). A brilliant idea for the unhumans attempting to control humanity.

The United Nations (UN) were created after WWII in 1945 in San Francisco, by 50 countries emerging from WWII, as a serious organization. The leaders of these first 50 members agreed on an international treaty to enshrine equal rights of all people and maintain peace.

Following UNCTAD’s mandate, they must address their financial sectors to reorient their investments towards “sustainable development” [whenever you see the word sustainable, be on guard, it is suspect – authors note]; develop “sustainable” growth policies; establish “equitable carbon markets” [whatever that means]; and work for “Energy Transition Minerals”, most likely meaning, let foreign corporations exploit their natural resources, so they can pay back the US$ 1.46 trillion, or whatever they get.

Dear Global South, nothing comes for free. In short, the west needs your natural resources for its extravagant way of life, steels them from you and pays you back with money you will never see, under the pretext that you must fight climate change.

A perfect fraud executed grand style, sponsored by a leading UN organization, UNCTAD.

Why wouldn’t you suggest to UNCTAD to fight environmental degradation by requesting its members and business leaders to reduce the ever-growing output of plastic – a huge business of course that ought not to be touched especially not b UNCTAD the UN-business and trade promoter.

Plastic is everywhere. Some of it degrades into nano plastic, which invisibly in the air, ending up in people’s lungs and brains.

See this https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/aug/21/microplastics-brain-pollution-health .

Some rich countries export their plastic waste to so-called developing countries, alias, the Global South, against payment – so the western elites don’t have to deal with it.

Larger amounts of plastic wastes end up in the Oceans as small islands, killing bird fish and other sea animals.

This is the real environmental damage that should be fought and eliminated – and it affects most the Global South. Stand up and tell UNCTAD that this is hour real problem, NOT climate change.

As long as you participate in these GOPs you are part and parcel of the worldwide fraud.

Instead of human-created CO2 emissions that are supposedly killing our, the world’s climate, maybe we all should think about the technologies of geoengineering that have been developed for the last at least 80 years and are today mastering the most cutting-edge technologies, which, of course, nobody wants to talk about.

What could cause these excessive floods, droughts, storms, heatwaves, all-destructive “forest fires”, destroying infrastructure, entire towns, living quarters, agriculture, production and industry centers – entire economies, causing havoc, famine, misery, extreme poverty – and eventually death.

Yes, man-made, but not the man-made you are lied to by the COPs and by UNCTAD on behalf of the UN and the dark cult. See this for the full UNCTAD Press Release https://unctad.org/press-material/un-trade-and-development-drives-integrated-finance-investment-and-trade-solutions .

It is high time to open eyes, ears, and our superior conscience against lies, fraud and the power of non-humans attempting to control and enslave humanity.

By Peter Koenig, a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020). Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.