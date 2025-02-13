Can you imagine the Peace President Trump, within less than a month in office, has shed his sheep clothing and converted it into his true sartorial, or face – no, not a wolf, that would be an insult for the noble animal – but into an un-human monster – two monsters, hand-in-hand – Trump and Netanyahu, whom Trump has invited to Washington a few days ago.

—-

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trumps-vision-for-palestine-no-palestinians-towards-greater-israel-in-warp-speed/5879636

——-

By associating himself with a mass murderer, Trump made himself an accomplice and an associate mass murderer.

Welcome to the new United States of America, led by a genocide associate.

MUST see this 18-min video, describing President Trump’s shocking plan for Greater Israel, under the guise of a Gaza ceasefire. The Palestinian Authority (PA) under Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, de facto, the West Bank, as Gaza is under Hamas leadership, is at the point of collapse. Netanyahu in Washington hails Trump as “the best friend we ever had in the White House.”

Israeli Defense Minister Katz has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan to “encourage” (force) Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza. He also suggested that refugees should be absorbed by Europe, especially the countries who opposed Israel’s cleansing of Gaza terrorism. He added, it would reveal their “hypocrisy” if these nations declined to accept Gazans.

Katz praised Trump’s “bold initiative” to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

US taxpayers foot the bill for the ultra-protection Trump gives the mass murderer Netanyahu while he is in the US, basking in his dream-come-true of Greater Israel. In most every other country in the world, Netanyahu would face immediate arrest. In Zionist-reigned Washington, Netanyahu is king.

Trump and Netanyahu plan to make Gaza the new Middle Eastern Riviera – a tourist spot, built up with luxury hotels, clubs and beaches for the rich and famous and especially those without a conscience. For everybody else, what Trump and Netanyahu are planning is a high-class crime and a high-class real estate bonanza. See this.

*

Trump Goes All-In on Stealing Gaza for His Zionist Owners

And that is not all. It is just the surface. What is hardly spoken about is the maybe trillions of dollars-worth of Gaza off-shore gas deposits which by this US take-over (on behalf of Israel) of Gaza would also be stolen by Trump and Netanyahu.

In 2004, the by then identified two Gaza marine fields were estimated to contain more than 1 trillion cubic feet (about 30 billion cubic meters) of natural gas, more than is needed to power the Palestinian territories, with potential to export. In the meantime, new estimates – but not written about for obvious reasons – indicate that Gaza’s off-shore gas reserves might be up to ten times higher, hence, worth in the trillions of dollars.

See this, praise from Netanyahu with a happy smile for President Trump, “It’s a remarkable idea [the coerced Exodus of Palestinians from Gaza], that should be pursued, it would create a different [better] future for everyone” – on “X” (30 sec. video clip).

This horrendous Trump-Netanyahu plan must be stopped in its roots before it even gets off the ground.

There was a good reason why Donald Trump did not swear on the Christian Bible during his inauguration ceremony. Although putting the left hand on the bible or any religious book is not a Constitutional requirement, Donald Trump’s conspicuous way of dodging the bible during Chief Justice John Roberts administered presidential Oath of Office, is not a coincidence (see this).

More likely it reflected Trump’s semi-secretive 2017 conversion to Judaism – and the plans he had already prepared in his mind to carry out soon after the swearing-in process. These plans have nothing to do with Christian believes and the interests of American citizens, but they have everything to do with the interests of Israel and worldwide Zionism.

Donald Trump might as well have performed his Oath of Office with his left hand on the Tora. See this and this on Trump’s conversion to Judaism.

During a fireplace conversation with Netanyahu at the White House a few days ago, President Trump admitted already having asked Jordan and Egypt, as well as the European Union, to take in about 1.7 to 1.8 million remaining Palestinians from Gaza. They all said firmly NO. Although Egypt’s Abdel El-Sisi might be liable to change his opinion, if enough money flows. The world has also seen enough corruption in the EU leadership that – maybe a semi-clandestine – change of opinion cannot be ruled out. Same with Jordan, a Washington puppet since her existence. See video above.

Gaza used to have 2.3 billion people locked in this open prison by Israel. What will happen to the 500,000 to 600,000 not considered by Trump’s figure of 1.7 to 1.8 million he mandates into exile?

Is this an open admission that not 50,000 Gazan Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s 15 months genocide drive, but ten times more?

The wealth in these off-shore hydrocarbon deposits would allow Palestinians rebuilding Gaza, their homes, their homeland independently, without any foreign help.

Palestine could and should become a sovereign country, firmly integrated into the world community of nations. Justice may require a reverse Exodus: Zionist-Jews leaving Palestine. Nature or God made justice may not happen overnight, but it will eventually prevail. With or without Trump and Netanyahu in the picture.

See also this extraordinary song of Hope.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.