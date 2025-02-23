Introduction

Looks like there is a fresh wind blowing over Europe. That's good. It is high time that European leadership is being called out on their fakeness, hypocrisy and ever-increasing undemocratic, corrupt dictatorship. Europe, as it is today must change her course, change her leadership - to be democratically elected - and the European Union, that was never even a European idea in the first place - but a US idea for better control of the "NATO Continent", and the European elite went along - this European Union (EU) must break apart. Europe must return to its roots, to individual sovereign countries, with their own currencies, deciding their own socioeconomic policies, not being dictated from a centralized technocracy.



This is an integral MUST part of lasting Peace.

It would lead to a strong self-assured Europe - no longer depending on an all-controlling Brussels autocratic tyranny. A free Europe, where each nation decides on her own with whom to trade, East and West - to a Europe that would move back to what it used to be some 200 years ago, and, really, up to two and a half decades ago, an integral part of this huge contiguous Continent, called Eurasia, to which belong Russia, China and everything in between, plus even parts of the Middle East.

Having said this, the "calling-out" - and call for Peace, an end to the senseless killing in an US-EU instigated proxy war, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is necessary. Europe is still promoting the killing, lying to the public that Russia will lose. This call for Peace coming from the United States, is a positive sign.

But what about the US Peace efforts in the Middle East? Calling out Israel, stopping the Zionists all-destructive, genocidal drive for a Greater Israel; instead calling for reconstructing Gaza and the West Bank for a new and lasting independent sovereign Palestine - would be of the order. Is President Trump ready to bite that bullet?

For now, the contrary appears to be the case. He is pictured, photographed with and hugging a mass-murderer, supporting his cause and calling for a total Palestinian exodus from Gaza. Is that the same Trump, calling for Peace in the Ukraine-Russia war?

Something is not quite right. We have to remain skeptical and actively calling Mr. Trump's bluff on Gaza and Israel, if he is to be taken serious, not just as an emerging bullying, lawless wannabe emperor.

————

Article

Looks like there is a fresh wind blowing over Europe. That’s good. It is high time that European leadership is being called out on their hypocrisy and ever-increasing undemocratic, corrupt dictatorship.

——

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-calls-peace-ukraine-palestinian-exodus-gaza/5880238

————-

Europe, as it is today, must change her course, change her leadership — to be democratically elected, and the European Union, that was never even a European idea in the first place – but a US idea for better control of the “NATO continent”, and the European elite went along. This European Union (EU) must break apart. Europe must return to its roots, to individual sovereign countries, with their own currencies, deciding their own socioeconomic policies, not being dictated from a centralized technocracy.

This is an integral part of lasting peace.

It would lead to a strong self-assured Europe – no longer dependent on an all-controlling Brussels autocratic tyranny. A free Europe, where each nation decides on her own with whom to trade, East and West, to a Europe that would move back to what it used to be some 200 years ago, and, really, up to two and a half decades ago, an integral part of this huge contiguous continent called Eurasia, to which belong Russia, China and everything in between, plus even parts of the Middle East.

Having said this, the “calling-out” and call for peace, an end to the senseless killing in an US-EU-instigated proxy war, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is necessary. Europe is still promoting the killing, lying to the public that Russia will lose. This call for peace coming from the United States is a positive sign.

But what about the US peace efforts in the Middle East? Calling out Israel, stopping the Zionists’ all-destructive, genocidal drive for a Greater Israel? And instead calling for the reconstruction of Gaza and the West Bank for a new and lasting independent sovereign Palestine? Is President Trump ready to bite that bullet?

For now, the contrary appears to be the case. He is pictured, photographed with and hugging a mass murderer, supporting his cause and calling for a total Palestinian exodus from Gaza. Is that the same Trump calling for peace in the Ukraine-Russia war?

Something is not quite right. We have to remain skeptical and actively calling Mr. Trump’s bluff on Gaza and Israel, if he is to be taken seriously, not just as an emerging bully, lawless wannabe emperor.

See the following articles:

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Shocking Message to NATO Allies Reveals Major U.S. Policy Shift (includes several video clips – 17 February 2025)

US Vice President J.D. Vance Demolishes Europe for Censorship, Prohibition of Free Speech and Free Elections (17 February 2025)

The Two Wars of the West: America Targets Europe as Well as the Middle East. Manlio Dinucci

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.