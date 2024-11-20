Introduction

In this follow up interview, Peter and we discuss the fact that despite a leadership change with the Trump Presidency the technocratic transhumanist agenda continues.

He gives updates on the fact that the geopolitical situation is not what is seems and that there is more collaboration of world powers than meets the eye to continue digital money, digital enslavement, and the rise of AI.

We also discuss the spiritual warfare and the escape from this matrix through knowledge of self and our quantum holographic universe.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/transhumanist-technocracy-continues-truth-science-spirit/5873099

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.