In less than two weeks, the United Nations will present during a special session – 22 and 23 September — of their 2024 UN annual meeting in New York, the World of The Future. It is a fully digitized world. For the UN AG meeting, a “package” of global digitization was prepared by the governments of Germany and Namibia. Of course, with the “help” of Big Tech and Big Finance.

This digital enslavement package will be adopted under almost complete exclusion of the public, of people like you and me.

Most parliaments and governments worldwide have apparently already agreed to it, so that the presentation and the so-called discussion during the UN Annual Conference is a sheer fig leaf, a mere farce.

This is the new “rules-based” way of forcing an entire population into a compact of a digital straightjacket, escaping from which is almost impossible.

People nowhere have been consulted or even informed. Governments worldwide were forced by the unnamed powers-that-be to accept a complete digitization of our future – what the WEF calls the 4th Industrial Revolution.

People, it is here!

No waiting for the end of the UN Agenda 2030. The goals have conveniently been advanced. You – and me – will be confronted with cash elimination, already started in many European countries and to some extent in the US; and even in some “developing countries” like India, without people’s consent.

All will be controlled, our money-spending, health data, food and eating habits, travels, TV viewer preferences, radio favorites, friends with whom we regularly meet and communicate, as well as others from the opposition camp; shopping / spending habits – and so on – all will be controlled digitally by the IT-digital corporate control system.

See this (in German) for the full story.

The means to do so is the benign looking QR code which has been gradually and gently introduced over the last two decades or so – and today has become a common appearance in our daily life. In many cases you may not be able to read a restaurant menu without downloading it on your personal QR code.

Who do you guess will control all personal QR codes?

Exactly, you guessed right.

QR stands for Quick Response. It is a barcode on steroids. While the barcode holds information horizontally, the QR code does so both horizontally and vertically. The two-dimensional matrix barcode was invented in 1994, by the Japanese company Denso Wave, originally meant for labelling automobile parts.

Western control freaks quickly discovered its potential and captured it for their evil “program for the future of mankind”, left to the corporate IT world (with a combined worth of about 3 to 4 trillion dollars) for administering and imposing it on humanity. An individual QR code has basically unlimited storage capacity. So, it may know you better than you know yourself.

The debate or “negotiations” for this digital compact, officially take/s place on 20 and 21 September behind closed doors, during the UNGA, but the context had been discussed and agreed upon in several clandestine iterations, also called Revisions 2 and 3, which are published on the UN website for “The Summit of the Future”. See this.

Unfortunately, hardly anyone knows this page and even fewer read it. If people were better and more informed or would care to inform themselves, we might not stand before the digital abyss, as we do today.

It is not clear what corporate / IT, and civil society representation was part of these secretive “negotiations”. But for sure the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Club of Rome, both headquartered in “paradise” Switzerland (it cannot be repeated often enough how “neutral” Switzerland hosts the bulk of these evil organizations, whose purpose is to reduce and control humanity), were party to the original drafting and the subsequent revisions.

The digital compact has no space for human choices. There is no way a “voluntary option” is available. In other words, an individual cannot say, “Thanks, but no thanks, I prefer to opt out of this digital world”. People are forced into this system, come hell or high water. That is the plan.

Governments’ choice to participate was equally blocked, as they were told it is a MUST, or else. We know what “or else” means.

There are no exceptions allowed in “full digitization” because they would throw global control, or Globalist Control, out of the window, or to the wolves, so to speak.

Exceptions would be a definitive hindrance for the impending One World Order.

The compact clearly explains the enormous advantages offered for the human wellbeing by digital technologies. Therefore, it is imperative that no gaps remain between people and countries, that ALL navigate on the same wavelength – namely full-digitally.

The goal of overall human wellbeing, as explained in the compact – no wars, no conflicts, no pollution, no noise, diseases under control, and more — justifies the rapid move towards full or ALL digitization.

Without directly saying so, this is the first step to a One World Order, and a One World Government. The latter executed by the UN, with a policy framework established by the WEF, and a GESTAPO-like tyranny imposed by WHO.

The UN has been fully co-opted into this humanity destroying enterprise which in hindsight can be traced back over the last 20-some years, while humanity was lulled into a deep slumber. It was finally made official, with a Cooperation Agreement between the UN and the WEF, signed in June 2019. Illegal as such, as the UN may not enter into agreements with NGOs, but de facto irrelevant in a rules-based-ordered world.

Besides, the UN’s resources and budget, currently depending mostly on contributions from member countries, could be easily replaced by the ruling paymasters, Big Tech and Big Finance, who eventually will call the shots. Deservedly in today’s world, where “who pays decides” mandates.

Future UN Annual Meetings could be considered as pro-forma shareholders meetings, or in WEF terms “stakeholder’s meetings”, without in fact having any power to change direction, or chart a different, more human course.

Digital Management is in control, with voiceless (trans)humanity following almost blindly. Those who are not blind and may resist can easily be digitally removed. Nobody cares. Mr. “digital” cannot be accused of murder. The rules-based order has no concept of killing; it is simply a digital disappearance.

In the ranks of the closer UN advisory services, we are to be expected finding the Big Tech IT corporations. They will decide in terms of digital directions, as they are given the playscript by so far unnamed Big Finance.

Do we, humanity, have a choice, an alternative, a way to get out of this digital stranglehold? We have, but only when we realize what is being planned, when we recognize the implications, and when we act not as individuals but when we are ready for shedding “system-imposed” individualism and adopt “Together we Can”.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.