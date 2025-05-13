Introduction

Most everything we see is not what it appears to be.

President Trump's tariff war is like a huge TV screen to deviate people's attention from what happens behind the screen. For example, did you know that the much propagated dissolution of USAID - for so called reasons of corruption and hundreds of billions spent for clandestine regime change preparations around the world, - was actually not dissolved, but discretely transferred to the State Department - where it is safe under Marco Rubio supervision (see Whitney Webb's analysis, below) .

Thinking about it, wouldn't it be naïve to imagine that the US / Washington would voluntarily give up such an efficient apparatus like USAID that helped fund the Kiev Maidan Coup in February 2014 - the origin of the current Ukraine - Russia (US-proxy) war (a multi-multi-billion dollar money machine for the war industry on both sides of the Atlantic), and is funding thousands of so-called NGOs, infiltrating governments around the globe,, as spy and regime change prep-agents.

Why would anyone believe the US government would just discard an efficient clandestine extended arm of the CIA, as was USAID? - Now, the same CIA tool will be more camouflaged, less visible, within the maze of the US State Department which is also funding The National Endowment for Democracy (NED), known for worldwide regime-change operations, and funding of terror groups in countries where the US seeks a reason to invade and "clean up" the terrorists it created.

Such, for example, are the origins of Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS - and many, many more - mostly created in close "cooperation" with the UK (MI6) and the Israeli Mossad - and of course the US-CIA.

One of President Trump's closest ally, Elon Musk, found that hundreds of billions of dollars could be saved if USAID would disappear. Musk was given the newly invented Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to discover such aberrations. Of course he did. And he may discover many more of such wasteful agencies, discard them on the surface - on the public TV screen - just to continue them behind the screen, disguised in another dress.

Tariff wars and such "aberrations" - useless spending - is what you can see on the "television screen", keeps your attention fixed on sensation, while behind the screen, behind the curtain - wars are planned and funded and Peace efforts drowned, because they do not serve the profit greed of the war / killing industries.

The Tariff War is really not a worldwide tariff war, but a "confrontation" sought with China, by the Trump Administration. China plays along, as China never seeks and entertains confrontations. It is not in the Chinese DNA. China's policies and long-term visions are marked by the the thousands of years-old DAO philosophy. Among other mantras it teaches: Never confront an adversary - submit yourself and play along with it - and in the end you will win.

The non-confrontation lesson, is what we should learn in the west.

We - the world - would live in Peace, and we would all win.

Article

Background

The United States and China have agreed to temporarily lower reciprocal tariffs following negotiations in Geneva.

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, made the announcement during a press conference in the Swiss city of Geneva following talks with senior Chinese representatives. For full CNBC Press Conference of 12 May 2025 with Secretary Bessent, see below.

See this link to the interview with Secretary Bessent:

Secretary Bessent also noted that the two sides agreed on a 90-day pause on measures and that tariffs would come down by over 100 percentage points. Relations between the world’s two major economies soured after President Trump imposed 145 percent tariff on Chinese goods. This prompted China to respond with a 125 percent tariff on US imports, leading to a huge instability in global economy, with markets in Asia, US and Europe losing billions of dollars in stock value.

Overall negotiations were respectful, agreeable, and cordial – as they have always been between President Trump and China’s President Xi. Both leaders of the two largest world economies were representing the legitimate interests of their respective people, Secretary Bessent added.

***

and this for Whitney Webb’s analysis - transferring USAID to the State Department

Whitney Webb EXPOSES the Truth About Transferring USAID to the State Department (10 May 2025)



—-



Press TV (PTV): Mr. Koenig could you, please, comment on this?

Peter Koenig (PK): Well, these billions of stock values “lost” are actually not lost per se – they are lost to the small and medium investors, but they are eventually transferred from the bottom to the top, to the billionaires, who use AI and algorithms to manipulate the stock markets in their favor. This is clearly visible by watching the stock exchange charts, showing the downward and then upward trends of the same share values.

The stock value recovery goes mostly to those who have been driving it down and playing with short and long sales – which usually are not the small investors.

Now to the tariffs: President Trump is pretending playing an international MAGA game, in which he can do whatever he wants with the world through tariffs.

President Trump: The Tariff Czar. Tariffs Impact Whose Economies?

In fact, the real war he wants to wage is not so much with the world at large, but rather against China, the second largest economy, soon to take over the first place. And that, of course, does not work. It did not work during his first mandate as President, and it won’t work now either.

He knows it, or at least his advisers do.

So, why then pretending?

Because it is his ego-thing, propaganda, a way of showing the world, he is the Master who calls the shots.

It has little to do with creating incentives for outsourced manufacturing to come back home and create jobs, or to increase revenues gained from increased tariffs. The former would take many years, if not decades, and huge investments before any on-the-ground results in the US could be seen. The latter would be an illusion, if China stops exporting to the US.

So, President Trump knows he must make concessions to keep Chinese goods flowing into the US to keep the US consumers happy.

The reality is that China does not truly need the American market. Therefore, concession that we may see coming, are rather US than Chinese concessions.

China has already at least a decade ago started reorienting her market strategy towards Asia, the ASEAN countries – towards the market of the world’s largest ever Free Trade Agreement – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (R-CEP), of which the member countries make up about 30% of the world’s GDP.

The R-CEP became effective on January 1, 2022, after 10 years of preparation, and is expected to account by 2030 for about 30% of worldwide trade.

Trade is in any currency, local, Yuan but not necessarily the US dollar.

China has also been concentrating together with Russia, her trade on the BRICS and the Global South, which consists largely of the BRICS and about ten BRICS-associate members. Together, some 20 countries, and expanding. The Global South network represents a huge market – about 85% of the world’s population and about 40% of the world’s GDP. See this.

The Global South is also predominantly trading in non-dollar currencies.

So, China largely plays along. This is the Chinese way of avoiding confrontation, yet not giving anything away. It is the DAO way.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.