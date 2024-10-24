Words like “suffering” cannot even partially match what the atrocities, the horror, the gruesome death-machine of the Israeli War Forces inflict on the Gaza population, hour by hour, day by day, week by week, month by month – no end.

Tens of thousands of children are slaughtered, atrociously killed, beheaded, dismembered, daily, weekly… along with their mothers, and women who could become mothers and bear new generations of Palestinians. So, women and children are the evil’s first targets for extermination.

The editor-in-chief of the Middle East Eye, David Hearst, tells the truth – once more – of what the suffering in Gaza means. See below.

—-

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-war-gaza-palestine-lebanon/5870909

——-

See also this additional short video on the categoric and deliberate Zionist - Israeli destruction of historic and cultural sites in Southern Lebanon - the “cleaning out” of other cultures, achievements - the entire history, before the Chosen People ascended on this planet some 5000 ears ago. And the West watches and does nothing against it:

——— .

Israel’s wars of brutality are a misnomer – it is a Zionist-Israeli force that is slaughtering Palestinians, in a first step to control the world.

The same people are also continuously provoking Iran, to the layman it would appear, not knowing what they are doing. They want to involve the US on their behalf to go to war against Iran, a force which is not alone, a member of the BRICS, as well as allied with Russia and China. The extension of these endless harassments against Iran may indeed bring about a hot WWIII – God forbid nuclear.

Where does their apparently unlimited power come from?

They control the western world’s finances and monetary system, ever since the foundation of the US Federal Reserve Act in 1913, also the work of a group of US-Zionist bankers and financiers. Therefore, they can do with the west – or think they can do – whatever they want.

So far it seems to work perfectly well for them.

Proof is hidden in plain sight. Daily, weekly — for more than a year. Yet, Netanyahu’s war against Palestine, just over one year old, will be finite. But Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar’s war of resistance, late Chairman of Hamas martyred on October 16, 2024 – his spirit lives on – has just started. Genuine resistance will never die nor lose.

Eradication of an entire society is not just the objective of Netanyahu. Do not get that wrong, Netanyahu is a mere useful and willing player in this atrocious endeavor. The overall and long-term goal of Zionist-Israel is much larger, way beyond Palestine – it is about control of most of the Middle East, and most of the region’s energy, oil and gas. They are striving for a Greater Israel that subjugates the world – as their Bible, the Torah, tells them, the Chosen People.

Even one of the world’s most important shipping routes the Zionists want to dominate – the Red Sea — by doing whatever they can to make the Egypt (Arab)-owned Suez Canal obsolete, dangerous and unusable by first allowing the Yemeni Houthi insurgency attacking Israeli, British and US cargo vessels, thus, dissuading other European vessels from using it; and second, by building an alternative, the Ben-Gurion Canal through Israel into the Gulf of Aqaba to the Red Sea – see map below.

.

.

The west is totally sold to the new-old Zionist-Hegemon. Just imagine, 56 standing ovations for Netanyahu’s genocide speech before the US Congress earlier this year!

Who controls whom?

The latest in FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — GOP’S UN WARNING: A group of at least 25 GOP lawmakers are crafting legislation that would cut off U.S. funding to any United Nations agencies that downgrade or restrict participation with Israel. They plan to introduce the legislation, called the Stand with Israel Act, when Congress reconvenes in November, according to a draft copy first obtained by NatSec Daily.

Although the legislation is unlikely to pass in this Congress with Biden in the White House and Democrats controlling the Senate, it shows what the world and especially the Middle East can expect if Republicans win the Presidency, as well as take control of both Houses of Congress. See this.

No difference in support for Israel’s atrocities, whether Republicans or Democrats.

But they will not win.

The resistance will survive. Resistance always is stronger than aggression. When resistance comes from the heart and with passion, it is unbeatable.

And Gazans and Palestinians are genuine and passionate, and so are the Lebanese and Iranian resistance fighters.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.