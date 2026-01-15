Introduction



President Trump is creating a new World Order, in which he is the King, and where multipolarity consists of a few pillars holding up the roof of he Globalist One World Government .

Russia, China, maybe India, Iran, and the UK, as well, of course, Zionist-Israel, are some of the pillars. But not Europe.

No, Europe does not qualify, with its past and present and hundreds of years of colonialism, and present war- and fear mongering to the teeth, against Russia.

Europe has not caught on yet. Not because it is the “Last Bastion” of freedom; no, not at all, but because it is arrogance itself, led by obedient, submissive, self-destructive Germany. Tavistock.



The dreamers of a multi-polar world that still respects sovereignty, like in sovereign countries, wake up!

Time is up.

“They” are fooling us again - all of them pillars of a globalist roof.

The world is warp-speeding towards a Globalist, fully-digitized - (almost) irreversible One World, multi-polar (as in multi-pillar) Order.

Open your eyes.

Article

This article can be read in its original publication in Global Research:



The Trump-based International Order (12 January 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-based-international-order/5911870