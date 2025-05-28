Introduction

These two articles / letters by the former Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, remaining unanswered, are testimony of the corrupted international (as well as national) legal system the current western world is experiencing.

There is not even an attempt at justice - it is purely and simply the law of the jungle: "dog eats dog" the stronger "wins". In our world, Money is Strength and Power, because We the People, have the system allowed to regress to money as our Almighty God.

peter

These two articles have been published by Global research,

You can read them here :

The Politicization, Coercion and Disabling of the International Criminal Court (23 May 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/politization-coercion-disabling-icc/5888094

987. a) The International Criminal Court’s Silence to Accusations of Genocide and Complicity to Genocide. Prof. Alfred de Zayas

(17 May 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/icc-silence-accusations-genocide-complicity-genocide/5888461