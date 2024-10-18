“Climate instability” is a soft term, for climate geoengineering, weather modification, extended into weather weaponizing. In other words, a crime on humanity.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky provides the historic and technical details concerning weather warfare that has been emerging slowly since WW II, and probably before.

For certain, whenever you hear “fake news” to comments and reports about geoengineering and weather weaponizing, you can be sure the so-called fake news are actually the truth. And this is the case for most everything else called “fake news”.

However, what tops it all, is the recent discovery through a former employee at the South Pole Station in Antarctica. He says, what he saw at the South Pole Station is “HAARP on steroids”. He became a whistleblower, who testified before the United States Senate.

HAARP stands for High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. Since 2015, it is officially a University of Alaska Fairbanks project which researches the ionosphere – the highest, ionized part of Earth’s atmosphere. In reality, it has a long history of weather modification and climate geoengineering.

The researcher and whistleblower, Eric Hecker, used to work for Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate, at the South Pole Station. In a 15-minute interview by Redacted, he reveals the existence of a MASSIVE weather machine at the South Pole Station. The interview, which details what Mr. Hecker experienced at the South Pole Station, is mind-blowing. It “makes the HAARP project look like a baby project.”

The weather machines at the South Poles Station can control earthquakes and the weather, alias climate. They can fabricate and direct earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones just about anywhere in the world. In addition, there is a giant UFO control tower, also called a neutrino control tower.

Neutrinos are tiny subatomic particles, often called ‘ghost particles’ because they barely interact with anything else. Neutrinos can be used as high-frequency energy transmitters. Earthquake or storm forming energy can be beamed literally anywhere in the world.

Mr. Hecker talks about precisely targeted earthquakes and storms.

See and listen to this earth-shaking interview by Redacted of 11 October 2024.

With this prelude, the recent category 3 to 5 devastating hurricanes hitting North Carolina and Florida, as well as the typhoons Bebinca and Yagi, hitting China and other Asian countries, are easily explained.

In late September, Hurricane Helene, a category 5 Hurricane, hit five US States, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, killing way over 300 people.

Hurricane Helene was a near-record-breaking storm. Winds and rainfall together turned the tornado into an almost unimaginable disaster that stretched more than 800 kilometers inland from the Florida coast.

“Helene” devastated and flooded Asheville, North Caroline. Strangely, Asheville sits on billions worth of lithium.

Asheville counts about 100,000 inhabitants and is on about 700m elevation – it is unusual that such elevations are flooded to the extent Asheville was inundated (see picture by Asheville Free Press).

Two companies, Piedmont Lithium and Albemarle Corp., plan to open lithium mines in the State of North Carolina in the coming years. Lithium is a metal used to power batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, and laptop computers – and, of course, “war electronics”.

Guess who controls both of these companies? Right – BlackRock and Vanguard.

Last Wednesday night, 9 October, another weird, record Hurricane “Milton” hit the Florida coast, close to Siesta Key near Tampa, moving inwards towards Mexico, devastating Tampa, Florida, killing at least 23 people. The hurricane was downgraded from an original maximum strength category 5 to a level 3 when it made landfall, and later further down to a category 1 storm.

According to the utility tracker “Find Energy”, some 1.3 million customers were still without electricity on Saturday throughout Florida. See the report by CBS

No surprise, Bill Gates owns much of Tampa’s inner city’s renaissance landmark $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa project. Co-investor is Jeffrey Vinik (owner of the city’s professional hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning). The 55-acre mixed-use development project at the heart of the city’s downtown corridor recently received the title as North America’s first WELL:

Certified Community, thanks to its sustainability and livability standards. That seems to fit perfectly into the UN Agenda 2030.

The Water Street Tampa project redefines a booming downtown area, taking advantage of the city’s prime waterfront setting. See this.

It is said that Bill Gates intends on making Tampa a 15-minute city.

While fool proof the evidence is scanty, what looks like targeted storms, raises many questions. Geoengineering and weather manipulation is on the mind of ever more people. Keeping the narrative of “conspiracy theory” alive, is ever more difficult. People are waking up.

They are connecting the dots between the crisscrossed chemtrails skies, extreme hurricanes, and unpredictable severe weather variations, from cold to hot, to rain, to sunny, foggy, hail – an unusual and unhealthy mix. And now, with the interview by Redacted with Eric Hecker, even destructive killer-earthquakes are no longer mysteries.

Here is what is said about Hurricane Helene – with the potential multi-billion dollars lithium mining in the Asheville, NC, region: see video below.

As to Hurricane “Milton”, Paul Craig Roberts notices that it evolved in such an unusual way that it didn’t seem real. See this.

The following 14 minute-video provides a history of the amazing ability to intensify and radically change the path of hurricanes.

Concluding, weaponizing weather and climate, makes nuclear war superfluous. “Weather” and earthquakes can be targeted to specific areas as in war.

Also, avoiding nuclear wars avoids nuclear radiation and nuclear fallouts that can last from a few decades to thousands of years, and may affect the commandeering elite, as much as the common plebs.

What We, the People, want to avoid is nuclear war and weaponized weather and / or climate.

We do not want wars of any kind.

We seek Peace and the Light that will bring Peace.

Weather Warfare

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.