Introduction

“Hantavirus” derives from the Hantaan virus, named after the Hantan River in South Korea.

It was first discovered during the Korean War outbreak, when US and UN troops were stationed near the Hantan River during the Korean War’s stationary phase (late 1951–1953). During that time some 3,200 cases of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS)—then called “Korean hemorrhagic fever”—struck, carried by striped field mice (Apodemus agrarius).

The virus was discovered and isolated in 1976 from rodents along the Hantan River by Korean virologist Ho-Wang Lee, confirming it caused the 1950s epidemic; the genus “Hantavirus” was named after this prototype strain, that has a low mortality rate of about 1%.



Now, it appears that virologists have discovered a much deadlier strain in South America - resembling bubonic plague with a death rate of average 40%, and much higher, if not treated. This deadlier strain, - we are told affects mostly the west - vaccines, the mRNA-type - the killer type (judging by the covid example) - are already being prepared, or maybe already available.



Be aware, UN Agenda 2030 is in full swing, and number one objective was then and is now - massive population reduction.

Plandemics and so-called vaxxes are but one instrument to aspire this goal.

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Article



You may red this article in its original publication, Global Research:

The Hantavirus Scare – Already Discussed in the 1998 X-Files

A Distraction form the Middle East War Theatre? (11 May 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/hantavirus-scare-discussed-1998-x-files/5925910