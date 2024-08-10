It looks and feels like this past Sunday, 7 July 2024, second round French election is one of the biggest election frauds in French history, maybe even in European history.

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/french-fraudulent-disaster-elections/5862026

The vote engineers have been at it in the same way they have been at it in the 2020 US elections, when by all appearance, President Trump, the Republican, but much more important, the anti-Globalist, won with a landslide. However, the Democrat, Joe Biden, an easily bought Globalist, suddenly emerged as the winner.

Similarly in France, Madame Le Pen’s Party, the National Rally (NR), is called unfairly by all mainstream as the Populist far-right, when in reality, Madame Le Pen is primarily an anti-Globalist wanting a new sovereign France, not one submissive to the European Union and by proxy to the United States, as are most members of the EU.

These two-tier elections, with a second round when no first-round absolute majority winner emerges, are tailor-made for fraud. Because between the two elections, the vote-manipulators and election engineers go to work with well-refined techniques and tools, having observed people’s election behavior during the first round.

These parallels can and MUST be noted throughout the Western world.

Together: Brigitte Macron, Baron David de Rothschild, Emmanuel Macron

There is, of course as usual, no proof of manipulation. Not yet. The sophistication in this trade has achieved extraordinary technological IT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

Yet, the election results after Sunday, 7 July, just smell very bad. All odds were broken. The “National Rally”, excelled with 34% of the votes in the first round, just ONE week earlier on June 30.

All predictions gave the NR a large advantage for the second round – even an absolute majority was projected.

That did not happen. Madame Le Pen’s party came in third after the second vote. Behind the New Popular Front (NPF) Coalition Party and Macron’s Centrists, Ensemble.

Macron’s Risky Strategy Failed: France’s Political Future Turning Right

The so-called “setback” of the NR, winning only 142 Parliamentary seats (out of 577), gave, at least at the surface, President Macron the edge to continue on his Globalist bandwagon and especially on his warmongering odyssey, pledging sending French / NATO troops to Ukraine fighting against Russia. French boots, some mercenaries, some advisors, are already on the ground in Kiev, Odessa, and other places in Ukraine.

What did Russia do to France? Or to Germany? Or to the UK? Or to the European Union? No harm at all. Just seeking friendship and alliances.

Indeed, Russia is only seeking peace and friendly relations – seeking a normalization of the Eurasian continent, a move also strongly supported by China’s President Xi Jinping. Presidents Putin and Xi are very much interested in peace with Ukraine. But the NATO-West does not allow it, it is not interested. They want more war, and eventually conquer Russia. This is a ludicrous dream or quest of the West, over 200 years old. They have not achieved it, and will never achieve it.

In the meantime, the war industry becomes richer and richer – as people die, families are destroyed, the future of societies are devastated. Of no importance. The hegemon and its war industry must continue making money, and the world must continue being destabilized, and the world must continue being depopulated – and wars are just one instrument to do so.

European politics and European politicians are sick beyond rescue.

The left wing New Popular Front (NPF) won apparently 188 seats, but no absolute majority (289 seats). In fact, none of the alliances won an absolute majority.

The NPF consists of a loose coalition of several left-wing parties, ranging from the Socialists to the Greens, the Communists and the radical left France Unbowed, and other, minor parties. How reliable is this alliance? Not very, or not at all.

It is a make-shift and make-believe alliance to keep the Globalist and warmonger in place; the WEF-obedient, EU and Washington vassal submissive to the hegemon: Mr. Macron, also called “Little Napoleon”.

Ensemble, the centrist Party of Emmanuel Macron, won 161 seats. Yet, Macron is slated to remain President with no majority — a fake and powerless President.

What is wrong with this picture?

On 30 June, the National Rally winning 34% of the votes was way ahead. Macron’s party, the Centrist Ensemble, came in second with only 22% of the votes. Not unexpectedly because French citizens were and remain upset and tired about Macron’s globalist policies, favoring immigrants over French citizens, spending billions and billions of taxpayers moneys to support Ukraine, a lost cause – that any schoolboy could have told you from the very beginning.

Spending French money abroad, instead of at home, where social services and physical infrastructure crumble and would badly need it, is of course not very popular. Not in the US, not in any Western country, if you ask the people, not the corrupted politicians, but the PEOPLE.

By the way, that is how the Roman Empire eventually collapsed, and others – spending domestic money abroad for foreign conquests while the homeland rots to pieces and into the ground.

Shortly after the June 30 first round elections, the Greens and Socialist affirmed in no uncertain terms that they would never go into an alliance with the Communists. And what do they do? Just to avoid that a National Rally coalition could take an absolute majority, they must have been ordered, or bought to collaborate with the Communists. But as mentioned before, it is not a stable alliance.

At least Macron’s Premier, Gabriel Attal (image on the right), was honest to himself. He resigned. Rather than working in an unhealthy, artificial, and unsustainable alliance, he decided to step down. Bravo!

What’s next?

Rumors have it that this new multiple-coalition France will be ungovernable – and Macron may have to call early elections. Of course, the powers-that-be will do whatever they can to avoid in Europe as in the US an anti-Globalist being elected. One who wants to make his country, the People’s country, Great Again, a sovereign partner for other sovereign partners, is not desirable, not acceptable.

Even though, in an honest and truly democratic election, this is what over 90% of the people want, if you really and truthfully let them choose. They want their own country, not a subordination to Brussels cum Washington.

By now we know, the European Union was a trial on how to get people, multi-countries governed by one entity. The EU may as well have been thought of as the precursor to a One World Government with One single currency. And, yes, soon to be fully digitized for total enslavement. That is the plan. Ask Madame Christine Lagarde, current President of the European Central Bank (ECB).

A One World Government with a single currency – and eventually all-digital – is what the people never wanted, a so-called European Union – better called a European des-union. The EU was imposed upon the people as heaven on earth with a single currency, free exchange, and uninterrupted travel.

All the goodies are meaningless, when you cannot decide anymore on your domestic policy, on your monetary policy, on your trade policy, without an unelected Unit looking over your shoulders and telling you what you are allowed to do and what not.

That is exactly what we have today. And no wonder, Madame Le Pen and her nationalist anti-Globalist outlook is not only popular, it is WANTED BY THE PEOPLE.

Violent demonstrations by the “left” against protests by the nationalist supporters, for having been cheated out of a clear win, marked the evening of the second round of election day, 7 July. This is not the end. More may come.

On Sunday, 7 July, over 30,000 riot police were deployed throughout France in anticipation of riots. How did they know that there would be riots before election results were known?

There is definitely a rotten smell over these wrongly-called elections. Many call it a scam.

Are the French going to be the first people in Europe to call – STOP – and take their country back?

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.