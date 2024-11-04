Burning topics that American citizens should know about before they cast their vote.

In one day, US Presidential elections will be held. If one believes the official media, it is a neck-on-neck race between former President Donald Trump and current Vice-President Kamala Harris.

———

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-elections-5-november-2024/5871760

—————-

The reality is quite different. Donald Trump is leading everywhere. Maybe with a landslide. But will elections be fair? They have not been fair in 2020, and strong suspicions are circulating that the Dems will find ways to manipulate the election results this time again.

Question is, would they manage to prevail with stolen elections? Or would they risk political upheavals?

Under these circumstances, it appears important that Americans know some late emerging facts, about the Biden-Harris administration’s machinations.

The US Border Chief Aaron Heitke, who served under 5 different administrations, says the “US Government has been run by a terrorist”. He means it, and explains how especially the southern borders were kept open to bring in millions of illegal immigrants, of whom many women and children.

Many of the children and women disappeared. Some 325,000 immigrant children this year alone are missing (acknowledged by RFK Jr, see video below).

Kamala Harris who is responsible for border protection did nothing to prevent the illegal border-crossing, and does nothing to find the missing children.

US Border Chief Mr. Heitke believes the missing children and women may have become slaves, sex slaves or are dead. See this – 5 min. video clip of 31 October 2024. or click screen below

This suspicion is also shared by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. See this Gand Finale video of 2 November 2024, in Glendale Arizona.

“Today’s Democratic Party is the party of war. It’s the party of the CIA. You had Kamala giving a speech at the Democratic Convention that was written by neocons, that was belligerent”.

Mass Immigration in the European Union

Hungarian PM Viktor Órban has documented proof that George Soros is behind mass immigration in Europe. In fact, Soros gave Madame Von der Leyen, unelected President of the EU Council, instructions to let at least a million immigrants invade Europe per year.

Mr. Órban speaks before the EU Parliament with the Soros document of 2015 in hand, that says clearly that the EU has to accept every year at least a million immigrants.

The Soros document (See complete document in Annex) further says that long-term financing is critical. He proposes the EU issue long-term Euro-Bonds to financing the immigrant flood.

Mr. Órban adds: “We are fighting an organized gang working for the Empire of George Soros”.

See first part of this video or click image below.

.

.

George Soros’ September 26, 2015 document, referred to by President Orban is entitled Rebuilding Refugee Asylum. which you consult in full in the Annex of this article

Uncontrolled Immigrant Flood in the U.S.?

May Mr. Soros also be behind the uncontrolled immigrant flood into the US?

In the same video clip (Part 2) you may see Judge Joe Brown from Washington DC, exposing Kamala Harris being funded by George Soros.

Judge Brown adds that if you vote for Ms. Harris, you are voting for George Soros, a man where there is documented proof that he is flooding America with illegal immigrants.

See second part of this video or click X screenshot above.

‘Kamala—Where Are the Children?’



Sound of Freedom Producer Eduardo Verástegui Speaks at Trump Event

At a “Latino Americans for Trump” event in Miami, Florida, former President Trump spoke to “Sound of Freedom” producer Eduardo Verástegui about the border and child trafficking. Mr. Verástegui says 325,000 children are missing – slaves, sex slaves, or dead.

Human trafficking, focus on children and women trafficking – all is happening under the Biden-Harris administration.

Both Eduardo Verástegui and Donald Trump confirm what Mr. Aaron Heitke, US Border Chief said earlier (see above).

If you believe human trafficking, especially in women and children, is a first-degree crime on humanity, then you MUST LISTEN to this 19-min. video clip of 22 October 2024. And it will become obvious for whom you will cast our vote.

To quote Paul Craig Roberts, there is a tsunami of Trump voters and Trump votes, but the Democrats are set to steal the election. They have everything in place except enough votes to hide their theft.

Watch the video of the Trump Grand Finale, listen to the speeches by Robert Kennedy Jr. and Tucker Carlson. Marvel at the massive audience. It appears that Americans have cast off their insouciance and are going to take back their country from the two corrupt political parties, both of which have unleashed evil on America and the world.

See this Gand Finale video (3:11:08, of 2 November 2024, in Glendale Arizona).

\

Where there is Love and Light, there is Hope for Peace and a harmonious cohabitation within the Human community.

ANNEX

Rebuilding the Asylum System

George Soros

Manufactured Cruelties: Belarus, Poland and the Refugee Crisis

Sep 26, 2015

NEW YORK – The European Union needs to accept responsibility for the lack of a common asylum policy, which has transformed this year’s growing influx of refugees from a manageable problem into yet another political crisis. Each member state has selfishly focused on its own interests, often acting against the interests of others. This precipitated panic among asylum seekers, the general public, and the authorities responsible for law and order. Asylum seekers have been the main victims.

The EU needs a comprehensive plan to respond to the crisis, one that reasserts effective governance over the flows of asylum-seekers so that they take place in a safe, orderly way, and at a pace that reflects Europe’s capacity to absorb them. To be comprehensive, the plan has to extend beyond the borders of Europe. It is less disruptive and much less expensive to maintain potential asylum-seekers in or close to their present location.

As the origin of the current crisis is Syria, the fate of the Syrian population has to be the first priority. But other asylum seekers and migrants must not be forgotten. Similarly, a European plan must be accompanied by a global response, under the authority of the United Nations and involving its member states. This would distribute the burden of the Syrian crisis over a larger number of states, while also establishing global standards for dealing with the problems of forced migration more generally.

Here are the six components of a comprehensive plan.

First, the EU has to accept at least a million asylum-seekers annually for the foreseeable future. And, to do that, it must share the burden fairly – a principle that a qualified majority finally established at last Wednesday’s summit.

Adequate financing is critical. The EU should provide €15,000 ($16,800) per asylum-seeker for each of the first two years to help cover housing, health care, and education costs – and to make accepting refugees more appealing to member states. It can raise these funds by issuing long-term bonds using its largely untapped AAA borrowing capacity, which will have the added benefit of providing a justified fiscal stimulus to the European economy.

It is equally important to allow both states and asylum-seekers to express their preferences, using the least possible coercion. Placing refugees where they want to go – and where they are wanted – is a sine qua non of success.

Second, the EU must lead the global effort to provide adequate funding to Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey to support the four million refugees currently living in those countries.

Thus far, only a fraction of the funding needed for even basic care has been raised. If education, training, and other essential needs are included, the annual costs are at least €5,000 per refugee, or €20 billion. EU aid today to Turkey, though doubled last week, still amounts to just €1 billion. In addition, the EU also should help create special economic zones with preferred trade status in the region, including in Tunisia and Morocco, to attract investment and generate jobs for both locals and refugees.

The EU would need to make an annual commitment to frontline countries of at least €8-10 billion, with the balance coming from the United States and the rest of the world. This could be added to the amount of long-term bonds issued to support asylum-seekers in Europe.

Third, the EU must immediately start building a single EU Asylum and Migration Agency and eventually a single EU Border Guard. The current patchwork of 28 separate asylum systems does not work: it is expensive, inefficient, and produces wildly inconsistent results in determining who qualifies for asylum. The new agency would gradually streamline procedures; establish common rules for employment and entrepreneurship, as well as consistent benefits; and develop an effective, rights-respecting return policy for migrants who do not qualify for asylum.

Fourth, safe channels must be established for asylum-seekers, starting with getting them from Greece and Italy to their destination countries. This is very urgent in order to calm the panic. The next logical step is to extend safe avenues to the frontline region, thereby reducing the number of migrants who make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. If asylum-seekers have a reasonable chance of ultimately reaching Europe, they are far more likely to stay where they are. This will require negotiating with frontline countries, in cooperation with the UN Refugee Agency, to establish processing centers there – with Turkey as the priority.

The operational and financial arrangements developed by the EU should be used to establish global standards for the treatment of asylum-seekers and migrants. This is the fifth piece of the comprehensive plan.

Finally, to absorb and integrate more than a million asylum seekers and migrants a year, the EU needs to mobilize the private sector – NGOs, church groups, and businesses – to act as sponsors. This will require not only sufficient funding, but also the human and IT capacity to match migrants and sponsors.

The exodus from war-torn Syria should never have become a crisis. It was long in the making, easy to foresee, and eminently manageable by Europe and the international community. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has now also produced a six-point plan to address the crisis. But his plan, which subordinates the human rights of asylum-seekers and migrants to the security of borders, threatens to divide and destroy the EU by renouncing the values on which it was built and violating the laws that are supposed to govern it.

The EU must respond with a genuinely European asylum policy that will put an end to the panic and the unnecessary human suffering.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.