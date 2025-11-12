Introduction

All thinking people know that digitization will lead us to a bottomless prison with shackles, of no escape.

That’s where we are going in “warp speed” to use one of President Trump’s terms (May 2020), when he said he wanted to save humanity by developing a vaccine against covid in “warp speed”... (the term originally stems from “Star Trek” of the 1960’s).

Now that we know what “warp speed” means, you can imagine what it means when we are moving in “warp speed” towards full digitization. Once we are there, there will be no way out - although humanity always has some ingenious people... but the challenge is huge.

This is not to scare the reader, not at all, but to make readers of all ages aware of the danger that we are running and running towards fast, because we are choosing blindness (darkness) over sight and over light.

Even at the cost of some Instant “comfort”, digitization is humanity’s demise.

Think Analog. Analog has given us a happy and free life, free of control - or at least much freer than today - and, as compared to these days - censorship was almost non-existent, if judged by today’s standards.



The Age of Analog - of course, disappeared gradually, but only 30 years ago was still alive and kicking.

Since then we have given in to the lie-industry, to the media and to our governments, and those who pull the strings behind these governments - to what they have sold us as “comfort” - which are eventually shackles in an unescapable prison.

We must go back to Analog. It is possible and it is a MUST.

-------- ------------

The Article

Please read this article in its original form - as published by Global Research on 12 November 2025:

The Digital Gulag Is the Guillotine for a Sovereign Humanity

Shackled with digital money and digitally controlled food, linked to a digital ID

(12 November 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/digital-gulag-guillotine-sovereign-humanity/5905422