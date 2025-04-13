For the last 20-some years, we have increasingly looked at and analyzed how humanity is destroying our world, our civilization, and finally itself. It has become “normal” – like a pastime. We are enjoying it – which is helped by movies from Hollywood often “projected planning movies” by our media, by countless books and articles; wars conflicts and killing have become “the norm” of our daily lives.

Please see this for original article, as well as Joan Baez song, “We shall Overcome”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/deep-dark-state-we-overcome/5884046

You may also add to the conflicts and wars and other killing machines, the constant threat of new plandemics – as just announced by the Chief of WHO, Mr. Tedros, the non-medical doctor that the next p(l)andemic is maybe just around the corner, and we, the world should be prepared and invest much more money into health services; and, Governments, please stop hesitating approving the “Pandemic Treaty” – whatever that is by now.

This violent destruction “game” — let me call it game for now — is also a perfect tool for the Deep Dark State. We are getting ever closer to know who or what that is — also a perfect tool to inspire fear in society. And fear is literally food for the non-people who are intent in controlling humanity.

The ultimate goal of these non-human control freaks will be an all-digital, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven world, which depends on linear, three-dimensional thinking which we know will never work because humans, Mother Earth, the Universe are not linear, but dynamic — and our spiritual capacities are of quantum dimensions.

So, do not get intimidated, but rather think of how to get out of this destructive society and start afresh, jump forward to the basics – ethics, human values, such as solidarity, harmony, togetherness, and LOVE.

Yes we can.

And we shall overcome.

