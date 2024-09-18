Intro

Dr. Rima Laibow, Cofounder and Medical Director of Natural Solutions Foundation, makes an urgent appeal to the world population which may not be aware of what the United Nations has in store for the Us, the People, during their currently ongoing General Assembly in New York.

The days 22 and 23 September are reserved for “debating” this topic to which in anticipation several governments – including Canada – have already given their approval. It is a plan for a borderless digital control in the future.

In other words, towards a Digital Gulag. The first step towards a One World Order.

As Dr. Laibow correctly points out, it is important that this information reaches as many people as possible and as soon as possible. Time is of the essence.

These are the various links, displaying the same video message – in case one or the other of the links has been censored out.

And below is the transcript of Dr. Rima Laibow’s video speech.

———

See this for the original article:

https://www.21cir.com/surviving-the-un-is-exiting-the-un-otherwise-the-ways-are-charted-towards-a-digital-gulag/

———-

Peter Koenig

Surviving the UN is Exiting the UN – by Dr. Rima Laibow, Co-Creator and Medical Director of Natural Solutions Foundation – Presentation at the Chisinau, Moldova Forum 25-26 May 2024 — (12 September 2024)

https://arcaluinoe.info/en/blog/2024-05-25-hhzadlys/

https://rumble.com/v5el3at-surviving-the-un-means-exiting-the-un-by-dr.-rima-laibow-chiinu-forum-2024.html

https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5/surviving_the_un_means_exiting_the_un_by_Rima_Laibow:b

https://clouthub.com/v/H4o2lwtd

—————–

Transcript

Hello, I am honoured and pleased to be with you today in the Chișinău Forum. This is a very important project bringing information and options and depth of understanding to people around the world and I’m honoured to be among the participants.

I want to talk as a physician.

The body politic is ailing and is under attack. There is a death machine which has been constructed slowly, carefully, beautifully, brilliantly with endless resources and the ability to create propaganda to a really unprecedented degree so that the angst of the tyranny through deep village enslavement and it’s an enslavement that is so profound that it begins with the deepening and then proceeds outward preaching subhuman species, not just suppressed. That process has been in play for at least 100 years.

Now, as a physician, I have because my goal as a doctor chose to come what the root cause of whatever their symptom was and to solve the root cause of the problem then the symptoms be alleviated. Now, if the symptoms were lethal and overwhelming, I would work to solve the symptoms but my goal was to find the root cause of the problem, fix that and then let the problem fix itself.

In 2004, after having been alerted by a patient to the fact that a great culling was about to begin and the culling was to be of the useless eaters and after doing a great deal of research to find out what that meant, I realized that the patient was quite correct and that the culling of the useless eaters had been prepared for over a very long time and what I learned was that with Tory philanthropy, which we should have as the Rockefeller had used sources starting with John D. Rockefeller Sr., the world’s first billionaire and wealthiest person ever have lived on the planet.

The visionary and truly John D. Rockefeller Sr. was a great science of eugenics, getting rid of the people who live on this planet. It’s a great idea and in fact, it was John D. Rockefeller Jr. who introduced eugenics, setting up the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute to study the science of eugenics before, during and after the Second World War. Approximately 36, I’m sorry, approximately 36 scientists, scientists, even bringing them to the United States after the Second World Scholars Program.

Now at the same time, Rockefeller created the discipline of public health to take over the decision-making of countries and their subsidiary units down to individuals and created the structure that we now call the United Nations with its subsidiary organization, the World Health Organization and UNESCO and all of the other bits and pieces of the United Nations, each of which is robed in light and beauty and propaganda that says that this death machine called the United Nations, which is really a country club of unelected nobodies, it’s a private club, nothing more.

And the World Health Organization, which is a nascent global tyranny through medical issues, basically a business plan to take over resources at every level, nothing more. And each of the other pieces is also robed in glory of education and humanitarian capture and so on.

And of course, all of it is nonsense. It’s all about tyranny. It’s all about a tyrannical system, which is so profound and so complete that it is in essence the apotheosis of what every dictator in the world has ever hoped for.

So laying their plans for about 140 years, these uber wealthy tyrants who believe that like Bill Gates and George Soros and Oprah Winfrey and the other modern predatory philanthropists, that they have the right because of their wealth to determine who lives, who dies and under what conditions and with what genetic makeup, these people live and die.

The predatory trap is about to be fully sprung. Unfortunately, most of the attention that has been given to this geopolitical threat has been given to the World Health Organization.

Now, two and a half years ago, I thought that we had time for gradualism, that we could start with getting out of the World Health Organization and we could then take the momentum of our success and get out of the United Nations next. Seven months ago, however, I realized that that was a political, strategic and tactical error.

And by the way, in 2004, I closed my practice of medicine in order to create with my husband, Major General Albert N. Sebelbaum III, the Natural Solutions Foundation, to deal with the disease of the body politic, which was the death intention being brought about by a death machine known as the UN.

And I urge you, whenever you hear the phrase UN, to think about its real meaning, which is unelected nobodies. We realized that there was indeed a plan to cull the population and to diminish it genetically and in every other way and compress it into transit villages, take away property rights, parental rights, human rights, the right of informed consent, judicial rights, the age of consent concept, and so on. And we decided that we had to help derail that process.

And that is the purpose of the Natural Solutions Foundation. My husband, a brilliant strategic analyst, was murdered in the course of doing this work, so we know that we’re on the right track. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be any point to that, would there? So the point is, now, if we focus on the United Nations, we can solve the problem, the underlying problem.

If, on the other hand, we focus entirely on the Pandemic Prevention Preparedness Accord, on the international health regulations, even if we were to get our countries out of those organizations tomorrow, even if we were to cancel our participation in the World Holocaust Organization, which would be a name for it, we are still facing Agenda 2030. We are still facing the digital gulag. We are still facing the Great Reset.

We are still facing the C40 program, where you own nothing, where you are happy because you’re drugged, where your biological activity is captured through piezoelectric farming, and you make the patent holder of your now transmuted genetic structure wealthy through your biological continued existence.

That’s a kind of slavery that we’ve never, never encountered before. The biochemical genetic enslavement and destruction of an entire species dominant on the planet, for good or ill, for a very long time, until the predatory philanthropist said, well, no, I believe that I can be God, and articulate that, as Yuval Harari does, and decide what you will be, starting first with the two discriminators of alive or dead, and then moving second to the discriminator of master or subhuman delta in the brave new world sense.

Now, it was published by Algis Huxley of Fabian Socialist, which is the older name for globalists, in 1932, as a blueprint for where we are going. Recently, Klaus Schwab, now the former head of the World Economic Forum, said that all human reproduction would take place outside of the human body by 2030. That’s very close to the basic premise of brave new world, in which everyone is synthetically created and controlled externally.

After the details of how that is being enacted, what I can tell you is that we are wasting our time, but the World Health Organization, pushing back against atrocities, and they are atrocious, absolutely, World Health is unthinkably horrendous. We need to debate that. So is the pandemic, of course.

So all the things the World Health Organization does, including the public health emergency of international concern, those are atrocious. You’re playing out of what the patient was created to be, which is a global medical tyranny, but infection, the real cancer, is not done on the derriere of the monster, the Michigan, in the United Nations.

Now, your country, in order to think of everything that the United Nations intends to do to your sovereignty, to your country, and to any decisions about your life whatsoever, including your life, the real question is, can your country leave the United Nations? And here’s where I bring you good news.

Every country in the world has fallen prey to a deception, and the deception is that it has treaty obligations with the United Nations, and because of those treaty obligations, they must do what the United Nations says they must do, in terms of health, in terms of land use, in terms of migration, in terms of economics through the World Trade Organization, and the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, and so on, and so on. It’s all a lie. It’s a deceit, and here’s why.

If you check out the Vienna Conference on the Law of Treaties, which had two main findings in 1961 and in 1969, you will find explicitly stated the treaties can only take place between sovereign states, parties, countries.

That means that Moldova, for instance, which has in its constitution that it must participate in the United Nations, and the United States, which has in its constitution that the president can sign a treaty with the advice and consent of the Senate. Neither of those nations, nor any other nation in the world, is in a treaty relationship with the United Nations.

They are in a fraudulent deceit relationship, because the United Nations is a private country club, both in the sense of the old boys sitting around having fun and deciding what happens next, and in terms of an association of countries. That’s all that it is. It’s not a sovereign nation.

The United States is currently considering a bill in its Congress, both in the House and the Senate, called Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023, H.R.6645 and H.R.3428. Those two bills, I beg your pardon, which comprise the Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 must pass both the House and the Senate with enough of a majority, a super majority, to override the inevitable veto that whoever happens to be sitting in the chair in the Oval Office will issue.

Once the United States leaves the unelected nobody’s death machine, all of its parts and pieces, including the World Health Organization, once that happens, other countries will be free to do so. It is my prediction that the globalists will allow that body to collapse, and they’ll come back around again with something else, trying once again.

But the destruction of agriculture ceases. The uncontrolled migration ceases. The requirement for the comprehensive sexuality education, making sure that every child is confused and traumatized and degraded in their ability to move forward on a psychosexual developmental level, that ceases to be a requirement.

In fact, it is critically important that countries remove themselves from the non-treaty obligation that they never had in the first place. If you know anyone in the United States, I urge you to support their going to preventgenocide2030.org and take the action there to demand that the members of their Congress, whether they’re corrupt, whether they’re not corrupt, whether they’re intellectually in line with what we’re talking about or not, really doesn’t matter. We simply have to force them to act on our behalf.

I urge you to send anyone you know who has a residence or an address in the United States to take that action at preventgenocide2030.org, and then I urge you to force your country out of this death machine before September 23rd of this year, 2024.

Why before then? Because on that day, the United Nations General Assembly is slated to approve the pact for the future, which makes absolutely and abundantly clear that the world tyranny will be enacted and will be irreversible thereafter. This is a message of great urgency, and I thank you for the opportunity to deliver it.

Please feel free to contact me at Dr. Rima at naturalsolutionsfoundation.com if I can be of assistance to you, and please visit

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

to learn more and to take action.

Thank you.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.