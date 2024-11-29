Introduction

by Peter Koenig

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has already three or four years ago officially recognized and admitted that not only Spain possesses and uses geoengineering technologies regularly, but that at least 50 countries around the world have technologies to more or lesser extent sophisticated which they use regularly.

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/spanish-state-meteorological-agency-more-70-states-modify-weather/5873804

A professor of the technical university in Zurich says that there is hardly a country in the world that does not manipulate the weather and / or geoengineer the climate.

So, AEMET is one of the only Europeans meteorological agencies admitting their “crime”. That they are responsible for the numerous inundations, worst Valencia and surrounding areas, is fairly clear. More than 1200 lives were lost (real, not official figures) and probably billions of euros in properties and infrastructure.

Key Points for Artificial Weather Modification

Attempts by some countries to artificially modify the weather are aimed at increasing precipitation on their territory.

Anti-hail activities are aimed at preventing farmers from losing their crops and are carried out with the permission of the authorities and under health supervision.

Trails have nothing to do with artificially modifying the weather.

AEMET does not participate in any project related to these activities.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), more than 70 countries have shown interest in projects aimed at increasing precipitation through artificial weather modification (MAT) as part of their water management strategy. Some of them are: United States, China, Russia, Australia, Japan, Israel, South Korea, India, United Arab Emirates, Moldova, Ukraine, Syria, Portugal, Morocco, etc.

The White House and Billionaires Are Getting Serious About “Blocking Out the Sun”

In all cases, these are strategies that seek to increase precipitation. It is obvious that, in situations of cloudlessness or prolonged drought, it is not possible to artificially create favorable conditions for rain.

In any case, it is difficult to draw very clear conclusions. We have the example of China, which is currently the country with the greatest MAT activity and, however, is not able to alleviate drought.

On the other hand, the anti-hail systems (using Iag combustion systems) currently used in Madrid (Cámara Agraria de Madrid) and Aragon (Consorzio Antigrandine) are also MAT activities. In France, there is an anti-hail association, advised by the University of León group, which seeks to prevent farmers from losing their crops. This group provides scientific support to the programs of the Consortium Anti-Hail of Aragon, which must always operate with the authorization of the hydrographic confederations and, where appropriate, after reporting to the regional health authorities.

All EMA projects must ensure that they do not cause harmful effects on health or the environment.

As for contrails, often linked and confused with MATs, this is a phenomenon associated with aviation. According to the latest IPCC report, they have a minimal effect on anthropogenic climate change, when compared to the effects of CO2, ozone or other greenhouse gases. The contribution of contrails to the increase in temperature in 2019, compared to pre-industrial times, is estimated to be around 0.02 ºC.

Finally, the State Meteorological Agency does not participate in any projects related to artificial weather modification.

More information about MAT is available in the 2016 article published on the AEMET blog.

An article taken from: Juan Esteban Palenzuela, territorial delegate of AEMET in the Region of Murcia and coordinator of the working group on the study of artificial weather modification.

Trails in the Sky? Oppose with Facts and Verified Research

Chemtrails: Disfidence Leads to Speculation

The growth and popularity of online discussions about “chemtrails” indicates a level of distrust in authorities.

Many people believe that geoengineering is already happening. An unfortunate side effect of this mistrust is that much of the material available online about geoengineering is based on broad speculation rather than research and facts.

The talk of chemtrails reflects a legitimate concern for transparency, but in reality it has the effect of promoting an opposition to geoengineering based on unfounded claims, discrediting opposition to these practices in the eyes of many.

There is much to counter with the facts and verified research we know about geoengineering; we should start there.

