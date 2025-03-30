Introduction

Serbia for the last several weeks has been fighting off a Color Revolution.

The West wants Regime Change, for several reasons - the Government under President Aleksandar Vučić, has been stern in defending its sovereignty and independence, not sanctioning Russia, rather seeking cooperative relations with Russia, and is against NATO and strongly against the non-democratic dictatorial mandates from the European Union.



There is also the conflict with Kosovo, a country which is no country, per se, but was carved out from Serbia during the 1999 NATO (under President Clinton) war against Yugoslavia. Kosovo is only recognized by about 100 countries out of 193 UN members, and not by Russia nor by China.

Kosovo is one Huge NATO base the largest in Europe. Its Pentagon's / NATO's Easter Headquarters. Most of Kosovo's revenues are linked to the base.

For the West, regime change is of the order - but most likely they will not succeed, President Aleksandar Vučić is highly popular was democratically elected in 2017 and in 2022 again with vast majority.



He offered recently holding new elections, if the opposition asks for it; knowing that very likely they will not, because they know they would lose. Instead the opposition wants reinstating a new NATO-and EU-friendly government.

No way!

Watch the attached interview of President Vucic by the Swiss paper "Die Weltwoche" in English (German subtitles).

The Editor in Chief of Die Weltwoche Roger Köppel’s interview with Serbian President Vučić shows that neutrality requires steadfastness – and other non-aligned countries. “Weltwoche” is a progressive Swiss newspaper, published in German. See this the actual interview in English with German subtitles.

With this extraordinary interview on the 26th anniversary of NATO’s illegal bombing of Yugoslavia (March 24, 1999), Roger Köppel of Weltwoche, shows how important neutrality is for Switzerland. Yugoslavia was carved up into individual provinces, most of which have since become independent countries.

At that time, Yugoslavia was economically one of the most advanced and fastest growing countries in Europe. The people lived relatively contented lives under General Tito, who held the various ethnic groups together with an iron fist. This was not acceptable to the West because Yugoslavia was practicing a kind of socialism that was intolerable to the West. So, the country had to be torn apart, which today is called the Balkanization of Yugoslavia.

The end of Yugoslavia was prepared long in advance, for example, with increasing debt from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, so-called structural adjustment loans, which are not necessary in most cases but are accepted because otherwise a country risks being internationally marginalized.

Furthermore, Yugoslavia is in an ideal strategic location for NATO to establish a so-called Eastern control base. To this end, the USA, with Europe’s consent, separated the province of Kosovo from Serbia and made it an independent small country, with the NATO base Camp Bondsteel, the largest in Europe, which also serves as the headquarters for the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR).

Although not a NATO member, Switzerland has been participating in KFOR with SWISSCOY [“Swiss Company” for NATO KFOR] troops since 1999.

After nine years of preparation, Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The United States and Switzerland were the first countries to recognize Kosovo’s independence and immediately established diplomatic relations with the new country. And this even though Switzerland was well aware of the illegal NATO intervention in a sovereign country, and thus of the illegality of Kosovo.

Serbia – Color Revolution in the Making?

Today, Kosovo is diplomatically recognized by about 100 countries (out of 193 UN members), but not by Russia and China, and of course not by Serbia nor by Bosnia-Herzegovina, which was also destroyed by NATO in August-September 1995, by the so-called “Operation Deliberate Force.”

Today, Serbia, the largest republic of the former Yugoslavia, is once again one of the most economically and sociologically advanced – and above all, most independent – countries in the Balkans. It has achieved its successes mainly under President Aleksandar Vučić. He opposes the dictates of Brussels and does not recognize the sanctions against Russia.

President Vučić was democratically elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2022. He initiated the “Open Balkans”, a free trade area within the Balkans, which triggered a kind of economic boom not only in Serbia but throughout the Balkans.

This independence does not suit Europe and the West. According to President Vucic, a “color revolution” is being organized and financed in Serbia, paid for mainly by European and US NGOs, which at the time were largely financed by the now-defunct USAID.

Listen to the interview (in English with German subtitles) where President Vučić presents his independent point of view.

This should also be a lesson for Switzerland to remain neutral, independent of the European Union and NATO.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.