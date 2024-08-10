“Satanic Olympics Like The Closing Ceremony Of Humanity” – The French Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult

Peter Koenig on 2024-07-30

“It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolting carnival is an emissary of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.”

“The opening ceremony of the Olympics felt like the closing ceremony of humanity.” @KimDotcom

Fearless Archbishop Vigano has the following to say to the Olympic Games opening ceremony travesty:

“It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolting carnival is an emissary of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.”

—Statement by Archbishop Vigano following the sacrileges and scandals of the Paris Olympic Games

The entire Opening Ceremony was filmed while Paris was under pouring rain – including a blasphemous Last Supper, the setting of Leonardo Davinci – but with full LGBTQ+ label and characters, with a fat, big-breasted trans-lady in the middle, in Jesus’ place, according to the famous Davinci painting. Also appearing, a blue gnome dancing with a stiff penis (see picture below).

And to top it off, Marie Antoinette with her cut-off head in her lap, singing the emblematic song of the French Revolution, “Ça ira” (“It’ll be fine”). Marie Antoinette was the wife of King Louis XVI, who was executed by guillotine on 21 January 1793. Her execution by guillotine followed on 16 October 1793, at the Place de la Révolution.

All accompanied by a hologram of the 4th Horseman from the apocalypse with the four biblical figures who appear in the Book of Revelation. Each of the horsemen represents a different facet of the apocalypse: conquest, war, famine, and death. The one displayed at the Olympics Opening, was the Forth Horseman of Death, depicted by the devil on a horse, draped in an Olympic flag (see picture).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has since deleted all videos of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris from its YouTube channel. Committee officials faced massive global public backlash over an alleged LGBTQ-themed parody of ‘The Last Supper’ at the event, which was widely seen by Christians as blasphemous.

The IOC did not explain the reason for the removal. It was a reaction to numerous politicians, social media users, and influencers expressing outrage over “The Last Super” scene (see RT 28 July 2024).

What connection to the Olympic Games does this grotesque symbolism have? – These games are by themselves a farce – like most sports events to deviate people’s attention, to indoctrinate their thinking, or rather non-thinking, to look for diversion, rather than the substance of what our world has become – and the direction it is going.

Western summer time, vacation time, no-thinking time, are ideal for these international and regional sports events. Whether people are watching football (soccer), or tennis, or the Olympics, does not really matter. Their heads are turned to an irrelevant sports event. Their emotions run high, especially watching soccer, screaming, yelling, and even physically fighting each other over their teams.

While in the back – invisible to most people – the dark agenda is progressing fast and undisturbed. What is the “dark agenda”?

It is a multi-purpose program, including attacking humanity simultaneously from different angles with different weapons. Among them, all-digitization, promotion of robotization and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as all-digitized money towards a cashless monetary system.

Once this point has been reached, humanity is fully enslaved, controlled on every step we take.

It looks irreversible, unless we find the courage to leave the system behind – and everything we have acquired, learned, and loved in our lives, to start afresh.

What is better – enslavement or leaving our past behind and having a high-spirited shot at a new civilization, moving our lives onto a higher level, where we do not need the low-vibrating diabolical cultism, we are exposed to now?

Truly, it looks like this world we are in – where most of people still do not see anything wrong, do not see the light, this world structure cannot be reformed.

It has gone too far.

We, the People, must choose, rather sooner than later. But this will be a voluntary step.

Those, who do not feel the need to start afresh, may stay behind, until their conscience tells them that something is wrong with this life – a life prepared with a long-arm – for the UN-Agenda 2030 and the WEF’s Great Reset – where at the end a robotized, transhumanized “left-over” population will own nothing but is happy.

The World Health Organization (WHO), created by and sold to the devil, under eugenist control, may as well be called World Death Organization (WDO), as it allows and promotes the launching of invented plandemics, that will require – mandated by the WDO – “vaccination” with deadly mRNA vaxxes – with the sole purpose and fulfilling the funding eugenists’ depopulation agenda.

An example is the newly appointed, NEVER elected, head of the European Council (EC), Ursula Von Der Leyen (often called “Von der Lying”), has concluded contracts with the pharma industry for a 1 billion “vaxxes”. This is about two jabs per EU-inhabitant, for what? –

A yet to come Plandemic.

Maybe the infamously called virus “X” at the WEF’s Davos meeting in January 2024?

Maybe it is the highly propagated “bird flu” that is now manufactured so it can jump from animals to humans — and the fearmongers say it is very deadly – comparatively, “covid” was a walk in the park.

So “vaxxes” are of the order – mandate of WHO’s commanding our health and death. And mind you, like in the first run – covid – no over-the-counter very effective medication, no natural healing means are going to be permitted, because as many people as possible must get their potentially deadly shot.

Yes, deadly – because the key objective of the evil agenda is massive – but massive depopulation. See this recent short video from an author of the Club of Rome’s most infamous report called, “Limits to Growth” (1972), https://www.globalresearch.ca/author-limits-growth-promotes-genocide-86-world-population/5818133.

The dark, Diabolical Cult, which pretends to run our world and which has long prepared the final stage of their full supremacy, UN-Agenda 2030, and The Great Reset, must follow strict Cult rules. Among them is a simple one: They must tell their “victims” – in this case all of humanity, what they are planning to do.

This Olympics opening ceremony does just that: It tells us that the final stage has begun. Death is on the horizon (the Forth Horseman of the Apocalypse), and that days are counted.

Most of it is spreading fear – making the populous at large even more vulnerable – fearful people are easily submissive.

The latter was commented at the time by a Russian Ruptly reporter, “When they are coming out in the open as they do here, then the final phase is close”. – He was right.

As a final Anecdote to this diabolical Feast called “Paris Olympics 2024”: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, “Russia is ready to grant political asylum to French citizens, who suffered from watching the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.”

The Russian Embassy in Paris has been inundated with calls since the announcement was made.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)



Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.