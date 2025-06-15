Introduction

Times are a-changing - fast.

War is in the air - what should be in the air is LOVE, the Love that unites humanity --- humanity MUST find itself again, after having tolerated for the last 5 years an era of ever increasing atrocities, genocide in Gaza, Israeli induced famine in Gaza as a means to starve Palestinians, mostly children and women to death, eradicate the population, ethnic cleansing all of Gaza - with the entire west being complicit, not only through silence, but through physical and moral support - weapon deliveries to Israel and congratulating for their brutality (Trump)... a western designed rules-based order - that doesn't even follow its own rules, let alone basic international law.

Not to forget, constant NATO-EU-US aggression on Russia via Kiev... all against former accords. They are simply ignored, were never made and meant to be adhered to, just to lie to the people, just to disguise the "construction" of an ever-lasting enemy of Russia.

And Israel is the leader - in defying any ethics, any laws - and rules of the UN Charter... and literally gets away with murder - in Gaza - and now with her totally unwarranted pre-emptive, illegal attack on Iran. Does she get away with it this time too?

——-

Article

Whoever thinks Ukraine had carried out these badly destructive drone attacks on her own, better think again.

NATO-backing for these constant provocations is guaranteed. This does not mean though, they are US-supported. The latest such assaults were the most devastating so far – destroying or damaging dozens of Russian military aircraft. The exact extent of the damage may never be published.

——-

for original article - see this:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russia-under-drone-attack-when-is-enough-enough/5890526

———

This happened about a week ago. Russia has not (yet) reacted. President Putin wants to avoid a world war. It is uncertain what form a WWIII would take – full nuclear, tactical nuclear, or state of the art conventional with results as devastating as nuclear – but without the radiation?

Where is the final Red Line?

Nobody knows.

Western provocation is remorseless. NATO these days is basically Europe, as President Trump is not keen at all to continue supporting NATO, and even less so against Russia. It would not make sense, if and while the US and Russia are negotiating for a Peace Agreement.

There is a gaping division between Washington and Brussels. The new Washington under Trump, no longer the globalist Biden Washington, would like to partner again with Russia. Call it Trump’s “deal-making” or business interests, or sheer diplomacy and logic, as Peace brings prosperity, while war leads to destruction with devastating economic impacts.

However, Europe under the unelected, incompetent EU / EC leadership wants war with Russia.

Europe is still puppet-limping under the shadow of a no longer existing globalist Biden Administration dictate. Madame Von der Leyen, European Commission (EC) President, recently announced a planned European armament of up to a trillion euros by 2030 – adding, “To fight Russia.” War-mongering could not be clearer.

Living proof is Germany, whose army is to become the largest in Europe. The new Chancellor, Friedrich (Fritz) launches verbal threats towards Russia non-stop. His proposed military budget foresees an increase to some 800 billion euros over the next three years, amounting to some 40% of the total German budget.

That has not been approved, and indeed may not be approved by a German Parliament in which the erstwhile “outsider” party, AfD – Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland) — is growing ever more popular with Germans. On the 23rd of February 2025 German elections, the conservative AfD came in second with 21% against the winner, also conservative CDU / CSU’s 29%.

Today, just over three months later, survey polls show AfD with 30% ahead and CDU/CSU (the conservative Christian Democrats) down to 25%, or lower. If elections were to be held today, AfD would be the clear winner.

The Future of Europe Is Playing Out in Germany: Will the AfD Party be Banned?

Imagine, less than half a year ago, the former “traffic light” (red-yellow-green coalition) had even proposed to ban the AfD party. How democratic!

The conservative AfD has the most sensible views and socioeconomic program for Germany – one that would turn Germany away from her EC / EU-imposed suicide course, to become a prosperous country again with a growing economy, one that could lead Europe to independence from an ever-more Europe-hesitant Trump-America.

What the AfD leadership proposes is, no more sanctions against Russia, instead, reestablish diplomatic and business relations with Moscow, buy again economically viable Russian gas, and consider exiting NATO, as well as the Eurozone, so that Germany could strive for Peace and become a leading European country with a sovereign economic and fiscal monetary policy.

It must be understood that none of the Eurozone countries, currently 19 and soon 20 (Bulgaria wants to join the Eurozone – what madness!), can be monetary policy-wise sovereign.

All of this makes sense and would make sense for all of Europe. It would take Germany to exit the EU for the EU to collapse. There is indeed talk of DEXIT (Deutschland Exit). Many of the current EU members, who feel not strong enough to take that step on their own, are smiling to themselves at the idea of an EU collapse that would bring back their full monetary and political sovereignty.

Chancellor Merz’s inaugural visit to Washington was in hope of gaining President Trump’s support for Kiev, meaning more monetary and weapons shipments to the loser. But he came home empty-handed. Trump ignored his bragging about Germany’s largest conventional army ever. Instead, Trump apparently condescendingly congratulated Merz for how well he spoke English.

When Fritz Merz (image right) announced the lifting of the range restrictions for Kiev on German missiles against Russia, he made sure the world understood that Germany was back again, a military force to reckon with, and the bought German and European media went along, supporting Merz’s dangerous nonsensical talk. US media, WaPo, NYT, WSJ, were more cautious with their judgment.

For more details, see RT/DE of 10 June 2025.

After all, today’s US official agenda vis-à-vis Russia is Peace not war.

But Germany and Europe are pulling in the war direction. The EU-NATO union (without US support) wants war.

Or is it just fear-mongering – as fearful people are submissive, obedient, and easily manipulable? Because, does any European politician, even the not so smart ones, wish to be again in the center of a major war, after just over 80 years of WWII ravaging Europe?

One more thing, important to be said and understood – Russia was never initiating an aggressive attack, or even invasion, on Ukraine. There are non-mainstream pundits who repeat this wrong narrative so as to keep their credibility with the western public. Is it not absurd having to lie, to keep credibility with the western public?

Better take note and opt for the truth. Russia did not illegally invade Ukraine.

Russia was aggressed and provoked by the West, by NATO forces, to the point that Putin had to intervene and protect ethnic Russian Donbass citizens from being killed by the thousands by Ukraine’s still alive and kicking Bandera’s Nazi Azov battalions which killed more than 14,000 Donbass citizens since the western-initiated Maidan coup in February 2014; more than two-thirds of them women and children.

Even Jens Stoltenberg, then NATO Secretary General, said repeatedly in no mistaken words, “the war started already in February 2014.” He was clearly referring to the western-prepared and -initiated Maidan Coup.

So, beware calling Russia the aggressor. Most of you non-mainstream analysts know the truth, as your investigations are generally more serious and independent, supposedly not compromised, as compared to those who are paid to write the politically correct, no matter whether it has anything to do with truth or not.

Question now is – what is next?

What is the final Red Line?

All eyes are on Russia – when is enough, enough?

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

