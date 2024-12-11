Europe is on a fast, very fast descent into darkness, followed by disappearance.

Europe, especially the European Union (EU), is a Washington construct. To be sure, the EU never was a European idea. That is a different story. But is a fact.

Presidential elections were held in Romania on 24 November 2024. A second round was to be held on 8 December 2024, as no candidate achieved an absolute majority. The top runner, Calin Georgescu, made a surprise first round win with almost 23%, compared to the leftist candidate, Elena Lasconi, with about 19.2%, while the current Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu received 19.15%.

A run-off election was planned for Sunday 8 December.

But it did not happen because Romania’s Constitutional Court canceled the elections of 24 November 2024. A specific reason was not given, only that the elections were not fully held by the norms of Romanian legality, and citing the usual “suspected Russian interference.”

Mr. Georgescu, highly popular with the people, is likely to have won the run-off. He is against Romania’s current pro-NATO position and against squandering more money for Ukraine, for more killing in an endless war – Romanian tax-money that Romania could put to much better internal use. Mr. Calin Georgescu’s position was also pro-Russian and against sanctioning Russia. See this.

Obviously, this displeased Brussels, especially the WEF and Washington-mandated unelected Madame Von der Leyen. So, very very likely the EC coerced the Romanian Constitutional Court to annul the first election, ordering them to repeat the full election cycle at a later date. Meaning, there will be time enough to prepare election manipulation (fraud), so that a pro-western, and pro-NATO candidate may win.

This may backfire, as this Constitutional Court decision comes as a slap in the face of most of the Romanian people, even those who did not vote for Georgescu. They may go all out and vote for him in the next elections.

On Friday 7 December, Georgescu is quoted by Realitatea TV as saying,

“The corrupt system in Romania showed its true face by making a pact with the devil.”

He added that the current Romanian government is afraid of losing power and facing revelations, which were not further elaborated on. But one can only guess in what direction such revelations may have gone.

Romania Makes Dangerous Step to Prevent Victory of Anti-war Presidential Candidate

Of course this was countered by well-prepared western media outlet lies such as, “Declassified information from Romania’s intelligence agencies had alleged that the sudden rise of Georgescu in the first round of the election was “not a natural outcome.”

This was a clear Coup d’État, most likely by the very organization of which Romania is a member – the EU.

Understanding Europe’s corrupt and scandalous colonial and exploitational history makes such non-ethical behavior even more understandable.

Europe has never confronted herself with her own history, to the contrary, by their, to this day assumed superiority, most Europeans have not even noticed, how they were being used as a tool for the United States, to eventually dominating Russia. So far it has not worked. And it will never work. Russia and her riches have never been dominated – and will never be dominated.

This goes as far back as the two World Wars, both inspired by Washington with the same objective, overrunning and domineering Russia. WWII, engineered at the orders of Washington, was shamelessly financed by the Federal Reserve via the Bank for International Settlement (BIS), conveniently located in Basle, Switzerland, close to the border with Germany.

The first President of the BIS was Mr. Gates McGarrah. He was a former director of the FED New York, and later was appointed as FED New York Chairman of the Board before he became President of the BIS. In 1924, he was appointed as the American director of the general Council of the German Reichsbank, i.e. German Central Bank. See this.



There are no coincidences.

And again, as usual, Washington always dances on several weddings at once: fighting against Hitler’s Germany as a Russian ally, and simultaneously funding Hitler’s war against Russia.

Today, the Rothschild-controlled BIS is also called the Central Bank of Central Banks, controlling more than 90% of the worldwide monetary flow, and except for some minor central banks, is in control of them all, including the Chinese and the Russian central banks.

The colonial times of Europe have become part of the European culture. Even though African and Latin American colonies have been “liberated” in Africa in the 1950s and 1960s, and in Latin America in the 19th Century – none of those so called “independent countries” is really free. They are all under modern financial and economic colonization, alias, exploitation, predominantly by Europe in Africa, and by the US (the former British Empire having moved across the Atlantic) in Latin America.

Case in point is France with the most shameless exploitation of their 14 former “official” French colonies, through the so-called Franc CFA (Communauté Financière Africaine, i.e. “African Financial Community” in English).

The currency is “guaranteed” (controlled) to the tune of some 80% by the Banque de France. So, these countries still do not have any autonomy of deciding over the economy by adjusting their currencies, as would be normal for most other countries (except for those attached to the Euro).

Many West African governments who have instigated movements for monetary independence did not survive for long. But only mentioned Thomas Sankara, former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, who was assassinated in 1987 after serious attempts of achieving financial and monetary autonomy for all French colonies.

In some philosophies, the rapid descent of Europe into oblivion would be called “karma.” The faster the EU collapses, the better off will be countries like Romania, Hungary, and many others, who so far do not dare pronouncing themselves, due to potential “consequences.”

Viva Neutrality and Sovereignty!

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.