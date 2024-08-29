What was a rumored for days has happened over the weekend. On 24 August 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endorsed Donald Trump for President without giving up his own aspiration for the White House. Those are his words.

He will support the candidacy of former President Trump, withdrawing his own candidacy from swing-states. Trump and Kennedy have a common agenda in many ways; among them, stopping endless immigration through southern borders from where in the Biden years some 20 million illegal immigrants as outlined in RFK Jr. Speech, from all over the world have entered the US, mostly male in military age.

Trump and Kennedy agree on all “major issues”, like on the Ukraine-Russia war, on censorship, on the laws that Democrats have taken out to kick both Trump and Kennedy off the ballot in major states, and many more topics.

Kennedy also talked about children’s health, their chronic diseases – and that he and Trump would protect American Children; after all, they are the future of the Great Homeland, the US of A.

RFK Jr. pledged that together with Donald Trump, they would bring back the wellbeing of children, reduce child obesity, the risk of diabetes apparent already at young ages, as well as providing children with a healthy education.

RFK’s speech was “brilliant” according to many analysts. Some say it was politically the best speech they have heard in a long time.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got an unbelievable reaction from Republicans at the Trump rally in Glendale, Arizona. Had he given the same speech in support of Kamala Harris, most analysts said he would have been politely received, told what to do – or even booed, because he officially left the party in October 2023.

See this great reception from Trump supporters in Glendale, Arizona.

And here, listen to the full speech including transcript:

Video: RFK, Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid. A Brilliant Speech by a True Patriot

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr, August 26, 2024

True, the speech was great. Politically. RFK Jr. is the founder of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) – and therefore the wellbeing of children is a high priority for Kennedy.

But how great was the speech from an ethical point of view?

Is the wellbeing of children not a universal objective? Not just in the United States, but all over the world, including in Gaza?

Children in Gaza

Robert Kennedy did not mention with one word, the slaughtered children in Gaza, the ongoing genocide – the Zionist-Israeli forces killing foremost children and women, blowing them up, into pieces of unrecognizable flesh, decapitating them…

RFK Jr. did not explain why he to this day supports the Zionist-Israeli war against Palestine, maybe under the absurd pretext of “Israeli self-defense”?

Of course, the unquestioned support of Zionist-Israel is also something Kennedy and Trump have in common.

Their indiscriminate support of a continuous Zionist-Israeli genocide in Gaza, and on Palestine in general, on the nonstop killing and torturing often to death of Palestinians, prisoners or not prisoners – there are no limits.

Both Kennedy and Trump support Netanyahu and his murderous clan, leading Israel into unspeakable atrocities.

No matter how great this RFK Jr. speech may have been politically, and how clever the timing and the support of Trump, while not giving up his own hopes for a move into the White House… How can one ignore this other reality?

Both Kennedy and Trump know of course, why they do not rescind from supporting the Zionist-Israeli slaughter.

Most likely because they believe, or know, they would lose the Zionist votes – and those votes that have in one way or another been bought by Zionists… in other words, by doing so, they admit, both of them, that they know who is calling the shots in Washington.

Remember Netanyahu’s recent speech in the US Congress – filled to the brim, to the last seat – with 56 standing ovations for a murderer? How could anyone forget?

Trump and Kennedy know without Zionist support, no candidate would make it to the White House. Really?

For this political ambition, making it to the White House, and all the goodies they attach to it, they are literally selling their soul, burning ethics to ashes. This is heavy, but true.

The great act would be if these tow heavy weights, Kennedy and Trump, they are political heavy weights – would stand up – together – against this Zionist massacre – and all those that may follow, if this Zionist onslaught is not stopped.

No matter whether they lose political clout – their voice, their combined voice, a testimony to ethics, could make a difference. It could awaken a lot of people to a reality they do not want to see.

And who knows? As common people are waking up, rather than killing their chances at the White House – Trump and Kennedy may enhance their chances for their bold and ethical stance for the People and for justice of Palestine.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).



Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.