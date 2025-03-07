On 4 March 2025, President Trump presented his first State of the Union address. Since it is his first one in his second term, they call it his address to the Joint Session of Congress. It sounded like the MAGA-Trump, the best-ever in the history of the United State, America First, repeated numerous times, naturally. The speech was generally smooth, well presented, and a bit long, but not boring.

————

See this for original article

https://www.21cir.com/president-trumps-state-of-the-union-address-what-was-said-and-not-said/

——————

See this for full speech

.

The President started telling the audience how he won, how HIGH he won, that he got every single swing state – and a majority of millions of popular votes, not to mention the large margin of electoral votes. So, just to remind people that the Dems have lost badly.

He boasted about having signed more than hundred Executive Orders, many of which are being implemented as “we speak”. Many had to do with protecting the United States, putting America First; Making America Great Again – the famous MAGA.

He highlighted the southern border protection – and blamed the previous Administration for welcoming 21 million illegal refugees during the last four years, putting them up in first class hotels, with debit cards – so they feel at home. He added, most of them are criminals, right out of prisons… And we will deport them back. The returning them to their countries has already started.

President Trump was accompanied, as is usual, by his wife and family, of course, and by his newly approved Cabinet, and many special civilian and military invitees. Depending from what angle you were watching, to the left were the Democrats, to the right the Republicans.

Symbolically speaking the Donkeys and the Elephants. What was oddly striking, was the hardline division between the two parties; one could sense the hatred of the Dems.

That speaks about the American Democracy. They lost the election, because more people voted for Trump than for their candidate, Kamala Harris, but they cannot accept it. Is it, because they have not finished yet implementing their Globalist Agenda 2030? Their behavior was – sorry to say – worse than childish.

Many Dems Congress Women wore pink in defiance against the President. That’s what the leader of the Dems Women’s Caucus, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, told Time Magazine. She added, the color expresses, “Our protest of Trump’s policies which are negatively impacting women and families.

Pink is a color of power and protest. It’s time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear.” And, “We want the world to know we stand in protest, we stand in power. We stand in pink and we stand in opposition.”

Yes, but what is so bad about Trump’s policies affecting American families? – That he is against wokeism, against the trans-sexual hype, against children’s mutilation for sex-change, declaring that in the United States there are just two genders, male and female, the ones we were born with? – That trans-males are no longer permitted to compete with women in sports, and that they will be kept out of women’s bathrooms and locker rooms?

See this https://www.cbsnews.com/news/why-congresswomen-wearing-pink-trump-speech-2025/ .

Aren’t these pro-women rules, meant to protect women?

While the President got many standing ovations from the Republican side of the isle, the Dems side acted like in a bonded-agreement, they would never rise, NEVER, applaud, not one single time, even though there were many subjects that had to do would the nation, they were beyond party lines, positive statements, or proposals, touching both sides.

But, they put up in silence their little, difficult-to-read, protest signs.

A deception for those who still had some hopes for the Democratic party. It has turned neoliberal, dumb and undemocratic.

Seeing this from a distance, it appeared outright childish. After all, Donald Trump is the President for the entire country. Smiling on several occasions to the left side of the isle, he said so and reiterated, he was elected to unify a broken country, and that was his intention.

Why not give him the benefit of the doubt, rather than start with a conflict?

———

Highlights of his speech – some were controversial, others were positive steps into the right direction.

On the positive side,

Abolishing the Woke agenda; Goodbye – Woke no more, good riddens!

Step up border protection, a crackdown on illegal immigrants, murderers, rapists, and drug-traffickers;

Tax cuts across the board, especially for the low- and middle-income earners;

Declaring war on outrageous inflation – which he blamed on the Biden Administration, like so many ills this country – the US of A – is suffering;

Ending the senseless Ukraine war – that “killed millions of people on both sides, young people lost to their countries”. The President said he had good initial talks with Mr. Putin, hoping that Europe would come along. Mentioning the fiasco meeting at the White House with unelected Ukraine President, Zelensky, a week earlier.

Trump said that in the meantime, just shortly before his address to the Joint Session of Congress, the otherwise called “State of the Union” speech, he had received a letter from Zelensky, basically an apology for his behavior in the Oval Office, saying that he was ready for Peace and wanted “strong” President Trump as broker for Peace between Russia and Ukraine.

That came, after Zelensky had met with British PM Keir Starmer and other European leaders, like Macron, in London, just after the White House meeting. It sounds like the Europeans may have suggested the apology, as they want to keep the US in “their game”.

While it was kind of good news, who knows what will emerge from the renewed Trump-Zelensky deal negotiation. Will the rare earths concession come up again?

Introducing the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by multi-multi billionaire, Tesla, “X”(former Twitter), and Space X owner, Elon Musk, who in only six weeks in office had already saved the country hundreds of billions of dollars.

Controversial,

Taking back the Panama Canal, ‘We built it, then gave it to Panama, now China has it. We take it back’. China owns the ports on the Pacific and Atlantic sides of the canal. China has an excellent worldwide reputation in port management, which is why Panama decided to transfer the ports to China.

The unspoken fact about taking the canal back, is that the Chinese holding company in Hong Kong just sold the Chinese port ownership to the US financial giant BlackRock – which puts the canal back in US “custody”, so to speak.

Renaming the Gulf Mexico as the Gulf of America, is more than controversial. But bullying it through the worldwide map production mechanism could well be Trump’s style.

Intending to take over Greenland as a measure of National Security – the unspoken riches of the huge and sparsely populated island, against the will of Denmark to whom the Island belongs. Greenland inhabitants should be free to choose whether they want to belong to the US, Trump suggested. “In one way or another, we will take it over.” Does not sound very democratic either, does it?

Neutral,

On tariffs, unlike his earlier boasting with unreal “punishing” tariffs of 25%, 50% or even 100% – Mr. Trump said he would introduce on 2 April 2025 (to avoid April Fool’s Day!) reciprocal tariffs across the board. “If China charges 25% for American imports, we also charge them 25% for similar merchandise”, President Trump mentioned as an example. That’s a fair deal”, he said.

Tariffs are tricky matters. Even though they are reciprocal they do not affect every country and economy the same way. Washington levying high import tariffs on certain products, may backfire against its own economy, for example, by heating up inflation at home.

Not mentioned were,

Canada as the 51st State of the US of A – not a word about it; and most surprisingly for a self-styled Peace President.

The Zionist- Israeli atrocious war, the genocide, on Gaza, Palestine, was fully neglected in his speech. Mr. Trump did mention the critical, delicate situation in the Middle East – saying it would be a complex situation to bring Peace to the Middle East.

Conspicuously not mentioned was the dissolution of USAID, a major policy event – as USAID was largely a cover for CIA operations in specific countries throughout the world where it operated.

This address to the Joint Session of Congress may go down in history as one of the boldest, spelling out unhidden controversies, and making the world understand that Trump wants to be portrayed as a “a no nonsense” President – pushing through on the world stage what he finds is necessary to put America First again and to Make America Great Again – the MAGA President day-in, day-out, as long as he gets away with it. President Trump intends to give new meaning to the “Rules-based Order”.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.