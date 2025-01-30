Introduction

Less than ten days into the second Term of his Presidency, the non-globalist Trump is already showing his true face.

He said one thing at the WEF - with some minor critique [banning Woke, CO2 / climate hoax, will continue the use of the Gold beneath his feet (meaning hydrocarbons) to MAGA] - but basically "I 'm part of your agenda" [paraphrased].

He is portraying himself as Peace President, and look what he is doing in Gaza - "resolving the genocide conflict", by expulsing the remaining Gazan population to the Sinai desert into Egyptian built tent cities and to Jordan.





He has vehemently talked about the Covid hoax, and the vaxx crime - but supports a 500 billion dollar project of Elon Musk's Starlink to produce AI-guided cancer vaxxes based on the killer mRNA technology.

He knows that the WEF's Great Reset and UN Agenda 2030 top objectives are massively reducing the world population by all means and controlling the survivors, if possible as transhumans.

AI and digital currency which he calls crypto - to confuse - is all over Trump's next four years agenda.

Be aware. Its good to know NOW.- It is an early betrayal of he American people, but also of the world at large.

He portrayed himself as a non globalist - but looking just a little bit closer, he follows the same path as does the WEF's Great Reset and the UN Agenda 2030, just using for now a different sloganism, and narrative.

It is globalist and depopulation and total control by any means, but especially by a fully digital Gulag.

We have been fooled. Once again.

Let's not be fooled anymore.

Article

It didn’t take long for President Trump to reveal his plans for the Gaza solution. It can start right after or —even better— during the ceasefire, which he claims having brokered in Doha.



see this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-agenda-ethnic-cleansing-gaza/5878520

Well, what a ceasefire!

You may as well call it “planned ethnic cleansing.”

Push them out – the Gaza population, those about 1.5 million still alive and left lingering in the ruins of Gaza – into Egypt’s tent cities in the Sinai, built by Egypt with US money and a little coercing by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for some clean IMF-debt to erase Egypt’s gigantic natural debt.

In the jargon of the international financial behemoths, you call that “Structural Adjustment” because you adjust the structure of the debt so it serves the lenders and their elite owners. It is a soft term for a transfer from the bottom to the top. The leaders who agree to it, like in this case Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, of course know what they are doing. But the Egyptian people don’t, but will pay for it.

Trump will also ask or coerce the King of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, to take in some of the forcefully expulsed Palestinian refugees. See this.

Jordan has been a puppet of the US ever since its formation in 1921, when it was liberated from the Ottoman Empire.

Within less than ten days into his Presidency, Trump reveals his true face as the “self-styled Peace President.”

Better early than late, so the world knows what’s coming.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.