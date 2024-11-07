As of noon US EST, President-Elect Donald Trump had 292 electoral votes and about 72 million popular votes; versus Ms. Kamala Harris’s 224 electoral votes and about 67 million popular votes. A difference of about 5 million, out of about 139 million ballots cast (3.5%) – quite a significant majority, under the circumstances of a highly propagandized anti-Trump media and judicial campaign during the past four years.

Twenty-two electoral votes still need to be attributed. It looks now, they may also go Mr. Trump’s way. That would bring the Trump total to 314, an almost 17% advantage over Ms. Harris.

The Republicans also win control of the Senate for the next two years; control of the House is still on knife’s edge as of this moment, though it looks like the Republicans will also have a majority.

This would give the new President substantial power to implement his campaign promises, like ending the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as Mr. Trump assured several times during his campaign.

This would mean a monumental shift in US policy vis-à-vis Russia and Israel. Will the new President be able to pull that through, despite the strong Zionist and war lobbies?

This uncertainty may be the reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate President-Elect Trump, and has no intention to do so, according to the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

“I am not aware of the president’s plans to congratulate Trump on the election,” Peskov said during the morning press briefing. He added, “Let’s not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in the war against our state.”

RussiaGate 2.0: Donald Trump Has Opted for “Real Peace” Negotiations with a “Foreign Adversary”

The so-called Deep State seems to be divided. On the one hand, they let Trump win the elections (maybe the voter gap was too big to be rigged?); and on the other, they will not let go, and do everything possible to avoid Trump entering the White House on 20 January 2025.

There are more than just random rumors that the Deep State is plotting against Trump moving into the White House in January 2025. The CIA is “prepping America for Martial Law”; see this by Neil Oliver and “Redacted”:

Under Martial Law the election results and the take-over of the new Presidency could be suspended indefinitely.

Let us hope that this will not happen, and the United States may look forward to a new era, where President Trump can implement his program.

The usual question at this point is, what will the new President do during the first 100 days?

First, according to his campaign promises,

Ending wars and bringing back the billions sent to Ukraine,

Stopping weapon deliveries to Ukraine and Israel, and,

Foremost, stopping NATO’s aggressions against Russia.

No easy tasks.

Second, he plans on addressing the huge issue of illegal immigration, including deportation of illegals, a continuous and long-term proposition;

Third, Making America Great Again (MAGA), which involves improving the economy – tax breaks and import tariffs were mentioned, reducing inflation so that the average American’s income will be able to properly support a family again; and

Forth, Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), also a long-term proposal, for which he delegated responsibility to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was remarkably absent during Mr. Trump’s Victory Speech in the early morning of 6 November, at his Mar-a-Lago HQ, Palm Beach, Florida.

If Donald Trump can begin to tackle all these tasks in the first 100 days of his Presidency, he ought to be congratulated.

Overall, most Americans and most of the world are hoping and looking forward to a new beginning, for a new cycle of Light and positive living, after the past four years of tyranny by an “invisible” Deep State.

Let us give the new President – and the New Future – a chance.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.