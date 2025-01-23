Introduction

First reactions to this bold move by President Trump to have the US exit WHO is extraordinary. Hundreds of millions if not billions of people cheered at the potential demise of WHO, the Health Tyrant as it were. But will it happen?

How easy and especially how fast is it going to happen.



Even if all stops are pulled right away - as Mr. Trump ordered his Secretary of State-to-be, Marco Rubio, to do - it would take a year to become effective. So, by early January 2026, at best, the US would exit WHO.

Is there a way to accelerate this exit process?

Would other countries follow?



Many have indicated before they wanted to exit WHO - some went as far as to promoting the idea of exiting the entire UN system - but will they do it? - That would be a great start into the New Golden Age. No UN, No WHO, No WEF - and NO to many other sinister organizations, hosted and protected in paradise Switzerland.

BTW, the chief reason for abandoning WHO as indicated by President Trump, the financial contributions of the US as compared to China, for example, is not the real reason, of course, and the figures are not correct. The article below contains a chart with the composition of the 2024-2025 WHO budget and who pays what, i.e., the US about 22% and China 15%.

Usually these contributions are calculated based on a complex formula where a country's GDP and overall wealth play an important role. How much room for negotiations there is - is questionable. But sure, a country like the US may have some weight, that smaller countries do not have.

But what Mr. Trump neglected to say, probably on purpose, is that WHO is not a real UN agency whose budget is funded by member countries. In the case of WHO, the budget - the overall money available to WHO - is overwhelmingly from private sources.

Up to 87%, of WHO's overall funding availability, depending on the fiscal year, comes from Big Pharma, mostly from GAVI, the Vaccination Alliances which has their offices literally across the street from WHO, and consists of some of the 20 largest pharma corporations. Another big donor - maybe the biggest - is Bill Gates through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Other big donors are Big Tech, insurance and banking corporations - and other interested parties.

The original idea for the creation of a World Health Organization, came from Rockefeller, one of the world's foremost eugenists, along with the Gates family. That is why WHO was created only in 1948, four years after the UN and its specialized agencies. Rockefeller was able to "buy" WHO into the UN system - under the pretext of protecting people's health by preventing diseases. In reality, however, WHO is full with "curative" experts, medical doctors, most of whom propagate "cures" ( like vaxxes) - rather than prevention.

So, WHO is essentially a Life and Death organization, perfectly fitting the Rockefellers and Co. agenda - and even more perfectly fitting into the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Great Reset, and the UN Agenda 2030. The WEF and UN have since 2019 a Cooperative Agreement (illegal) - for which as of today the objective Number One is a massive worldwide depopulation.

Incidentally, it is Bill Gates who decided and put the corrupt, incompetent Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus into the position of Director General of WHO. His approval by the World Health Assembly was obvious if the largest donor to the organization proposes him. Tedros was before on he Board of GAVI, which we know, is also a creation of Bill Gates.

President Trump knows all that, but it may have not been the moment to explain it, when he signed the Executive Order to Exit WHO.

If WHO would be allowed to continue dictating health policies - the world - of course not the elite, but he plebs - would eventually be living under a health tyranny, overriding national sovereignty - and if the WEF and the UN would have their way of the robotized, AI-run, 4th Industrial Revolution, the surviving transhumans would be confined to a digital gulag.



Therefore, this needs to stop. And President Trump's move is a first essential step - hopefully to wake up the rest of the world. - read on.

Yesterday, after the formal inauguration, President Trump signed about 200 Executive Orders which do not need approval from Congress. Among the more important ones, literally about 8 hours after his inauguration, is the one mandating the United States exit the World Health Organization (WHO). He has also signed an Executive Order to immediately stop the inhumane WOKE agenda.

See this – BREAKING: United States Withdraws from the World Health Organization.

“Secretary of State, Mark Rubio, shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the leadership of the WHO of the United States’ withdrawal from the WHO.” – President Trump

The main reason Mr. Trump gave for exiting WHO was the horrendous mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises. Without saying so in direct words, President Trump was likely referring to thee infamous Pandemic Treaty and the related newly revised International Health Regulations (IHR) which were being forced upon all 194 WHO member countries. issues. A health tyranny depriving autonomous nations from their health sovereignty.

Mr. Trump also said the WHO had failed to act independently from the “inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” and required “unfairly onerous payments” from the U.S. that were disproportionate to the sums provided by other larger countries such as China.

He referred to an enormous imbalance with China which has four times more inhabitants than the US, but pays only about one-third of the US amount. This is not quite correct.

Member contributions to UN agencies, including WHO, are based on a complex economic formula, including on GDP and other wealth indicators. The chart below indicates current contribution levels. The US is by far the largest member-country backer, paying 22% towards the official WHO budget of US$6.8 billion for the 2024-2025 period, and China about 15%.

In the case of WHO, the official budget (member-country contributions) becomes almost irrelevant, considering that up 87% of WHO’s total budget (money available) comes from private sources, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Big Pharma, especially GAVI – the Vaccination Association (some 20 pharma corporations), which has their offices basically across the street from WHO, IT tech-companies, and other interested industries.

These private influences are a blatant conflict of interest and may also have been a reason for President Trump’s decision to exit the WHO which makes believe it works for the public interest, when in fact it is bound to represent the interests of its private donors and sponsors.

Back to the Pandemic Treaty and the revised IHR. Since they never passed the mandatory vote of the World Health Assembly – not in May 2023 nor in May 2024 – the case was delegated to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2024. September 20 and 21, 2024 were reserved for a semi-clandestine debate on the Pandemic Treaty and the new IHR. Since no consensus could be reached, the UNGA decided on a well-known, treacherous, and undemocratic procedure of “approval” by non-objection.

None of the 193 UN members dared objecting. So, the new IHR, which incorporates the basic criteria of the Pandemic Treaty, was pushed through as a Pact. A pact, while legally binding, has certain flexibilities that allow countries to defy its rules under special circumstances. Besides, countries have until end 2025 to approve or disapprove the Pact.

From here onwards, the WHO fiasco becomes blurry. It is unclear how many countries have approved and may approve the Pact – most likely not many, but the overall “picture” is deliberately kept fuzzy. General silence is the public information of this WHO disaster.

No nation wants to lose its health sovereignty to a dictator, as WHO already is with the powers given by the UN system to the incompetent Mr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, pushed into his position by Bill Gates, a major donor to WHO. How could the WHO General Assembly say no?

Mr. Trump’s decision does not come as a surprise. Already in December 2024, his Transition Team was pushing for an exit from WHO on day One of the new administration. And that it was.

According to US law, withdrawing from WHO requires a one-year-notice. That means the end of US membership will take effect in early 2026.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) CEO Mary Holland said,

“I applaud President Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization. It has not been transparent, based on science, or serving the U.S. interest in public health.

“The World Health Organization is not a reformable institution. Its proposed Pandemic Treaty is a nightmare and would lead to more gain-of-function and pandemics.”

CHD was founded by Rober F. Kennedy Jr., nominated as President Trump’s new Secretary of Public Health.

Public health physician Dr. David Bell says “WHO needs a radical shake-up”. Dr. Bell is a former medical officer and scientist at the WHO. He adds,

“WHO needs a massive downsizing” and “return to basic public health rather than the profit-driven false agenda of rising pandemic risk that WHO has embarked on.”

Most of the world is applauding Donald Trump’s decision to exit WHO. Almost all the globe’s 8 billion people want to decide over their own body, not being imposed when they must get “vaccinated” and what medication they are allowed to take and what not.

With the US exiting WHO, this may now all change. Other countries which would not have dared taking the lead in abandoning WHO may now have the courage to follow the Master.

Except for Germany, given the absurd and extremely vigorous life- and economy-destroying covid mandates, the Government has already launched a desperate call for Mr. Trump to reconsider. It is highly doubtful that he will.

If WHO collapses or is disgraced, the entire house of cards on which this Lie of all Lies was built falls apart – and many of the German tyrants imposing the rules, well-aware that they were not justified, may face criminal charges.

This is just the beginning, President Trump has sent an important signal to the world, to stop the WHO and pandemic fraud, as well as the criminal WOKE agenda which has left many children sex-mutilated —with a difficult life ahead, when they start realizing that they have been brainwashed into having a sex-change, without really knowing what the long-term implications are.

We are at the beginning of a new Era. President Trump calls it the beginning of the Golden Age.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

