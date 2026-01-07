Introduction

The Trump-style Monroe Doctrine 2.0, also called “Donroe Doctrine” - has just started.

The video in the text below says a lot about President Trump’s arrogance, brute foreign policy, his intentions, and plans... and, if nobody interferes, like it seems to be the case so far, neither the West, as in Europe, Japan, Australia, UK, New Zealand, Canada, or the East (or Global South) - i.e. Russia and China, seem to be going beyond words of condemnation.

Trump doesn’t care, of course, about words and written protests - he just moves forward, as he always does and seems to get away with it.

Of course, not to forget, he is backed by the powerful Zionist Empire.

So, what’s next?

It is your guess.

Article



May be read here in its original publication.



President Trump Last Night on Air Force One: Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Iran and Greenland (incl 37-min video of Air Force One Interview w/ Trump – 6 January 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-cuba-mexico-colombia-iran-greenland/5911182