Ever since the November 2019 US Presidential election results were “official” and Joe Biden became the 46th President, Donald Trump said the elections were rigged and he would be the legitimate President.

He may have received an estimated ten million more votes than Biden. The real figure may never be known as corroborating documentation was likely destroyed. Donald Trump must remain the villain – and so the propaganda went and still goes on, even after this official win, and Inauguration of 20 January 2025 as the 47th President.

Over time he has proven right. The Deep Dark Diabolical State which absolutely did not want a non-globalist, nationalist, anti-Woke and anti-UN Agenda 2030 leader, would never admit the probably landslide win by Donald Trump.

A few days ago, as reported by Russia Today (RT) on 24 January, President Putin confirms the correctness of President Trump’s often repeated statement, that if he had been President – i.e., if the 2020 election would not have been stolen from him, the Ukraine war would not have happened.

In an interview published by Russia 1 TV, journalist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram on Friday, 24 January, Mr. Putin said:

“I cannot disagree with him [Trump] that if he had been president, if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020, perhaps the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022 wouldn’t have happened.”

Trump said, according to a recent interview transcript,

“[Putin] would have never done it if the election weren’t rigged, our election. It was rigged and stolen. If that election wasn’t rigged, if I were president, you would right now have millions of people living that are dead.”

In 2023, Trump used similar words, claiming to American radio host Hugh Hewitt that the Ukraine conflict would never have begun if the 2020 US elections had not been “rigged” and Joe Biden had not replaced him in the Oval Office.

There is of course no proof either way. And none of the two Presidents, Putin and Trump, explains “why not.” We will never know. What is interesting is that Putin now comes forward with such a statement. Why not before? May it have anything to do with the – hopefully soon – forthcoming talks between the two leaders about a Peace Solution in Ukraine?

See this full RT text.

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, the Trump team initiated numerous investigations and trials in different US States to prove that Trump had won, all of which were dismissed. On the other hand, many Dems initiated trials against Trump, accusing him of all sorts of financial irregularities, tax evasion and lies. In the end, Trump won all of them, even those where he was first convicted.

Those who accused him to discredit his Presidential candidacy in 2024, the so-called “Democrats,” were bought and corrupted by the behind the scene Powers-That-Be – maybe even threatened, if they would not conform with the Master narrative “Thrash Trump!”

The UN 2030 / WEF Great Reset Agenda had to be imposed on the American people, and by extension to the people worldwide, come hell or high water. But Donald Trump as President seems to forestall this idea and not play along.

Now re-elected as 47th President, Donald Trump over the past four years was fighting in every State where he knew he won by significant margins with evidence, to no avail. No judge was allowed to grant him his rights. They were most likely coerced, tacitly, or directly, to obey the elite power of Big Money, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and not least nor last, of course, Big Military Industrial Complex (MIC).

Mind you, ALL media are controlled by Zionists. ALL.

In the four years, from 2021 to now and ongoing, Trump thrashing became an almost competitive sport among the mainstream inventors of new and ever-more fake narratives – but widely propagated by a media bought worldwide. All official western media belong to about five or six gigantic broadcasting corporations worldwide.

When Trump started arguing that the 2020 election were rigged and that he won, the neocon globalist “Dems”, with the help of CIA and FBI, organized and carried out the 6th of January 2021 FALSE FLAG, an assault on the US Capitol building in Washington DC, falsely claiming that Trump was behind the violence.

This was orchestrated by the Dems as anti-Trump propaganda. Those who supposedly “stormed” the Capitol, attempting to interrupt the certification of Biden’s victory, may well have been a Trump supporter, but they did not “storm” anything. In fact, video footage, by now made to “disappear”, showed how some of these people peacefully entered the Capitol, even guided by the police.

After the 6th January 2021 riots, Trump stepped down as President, well before Biden’s inauguration on 20 January 2021.

Those who created “chaos and violence”, according to what the “news” claim, were from the opposition Dems-camp organized, with the help of CIA and FBI, so-called “rebellion groups”. But nobody will believe this, since the truth was never officially told.

The Democrats accused Trump of inciting the riot and impeached him in 2021. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a “witch hunt.”

For the full RT report, see the link above, repeated here.

It is therefore no surprise that Mr. Trump, as one of his initial Executive Orders, pardoned some 1,500 people accused to partake in the chaos around and in the Capitol on 6 January. He is now slandered for doing so – by the usual villains that have not gone away yet. What else do you expect?

In the last days of his Presidency, Joe Biden commuted the sentences of about 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses, cementing his legacy as the president who has issued the most individual pardons and commutations in U.S. history. See this.

These Biden pardons of criminals go down as almost uncontested, with hardly a critical mention in the media.

Now back to Mr. Putin’s statement, confirming President Trump’s claim that had he been in the White House in 2022, the war with Ukraine would have never started. Maybe so. But there is a little but important caveat, to be considered.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Trump did not put his hand on the bible. This was certainly not an accident. It was rather a deliberate gesture. It is said and strongly suspected that Donald Trump in 2017 converted to Judaism [see video below], like his daughter, Ivanka, when she married Jewish Jared Kushner in 2009.

As a Jew, Trump could or would not swear on the Christian Bible. Not doing so was a de facto swearing on the Torah. Under those circumstances, knowing that the same Zionists who are behind the MIC, Tech-Corps, Big Finance and Big Military, i.e., NATO, were major donors to his election campaigns in 2020, as well as in 2024, how credible is the war would not have started with him, Trump, in the White House? It is possible, but questionable all the same.

Let us hope and pray that his promise to not start wars, but stop wars and be a PEACE President holds, when he is exposed to Zionist pressure in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.

Finally, please allow me to insert here this extraordinary PEACE Reggae song by Tiken Jah Fakoly, in French, “Plus rien ne m’étonne – ils ont partage le monde“ [Nothing surpirses me, they have divided the world”] – Rastafari For Peace (video 5 min – 26 December 2025):

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.