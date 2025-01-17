What if President Trump would make PEACE number one priority under his Presidency?

In less than a week he will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. He could be different from the others.

Could he? Will he?

He literally could run against the stream of the Military-Industrial-Complex (MIC), against the Zionist power game for a Greater Israel, against NATO’s nurturing the proxy war in Ukraine, killing millions and absorbing hundreds of billions of dollars in US and European taxpayers’ money – and against all related financial and Silicone Valley institutions – and seek PEACE worldwide – as his priority in his new mandate as US President.

It would be a formidable motive for Making America Great Again (MAGA). It would be a bulldozer against an army tank, considering the tremendous lobby power of the MIC, Zionist, finance, tech, and pharma industries. It could also be a dangerous, potentially deadly proposition.

It is said that Donald Trump had been allowed to be elected by the very MIC, the very above behemoth lobby power. That means he must pay his dues.

This morning, 14 January, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced in a Press Conference in Geneva that then newly inaugurated President Trump will attend the WEF Davos show (20-24 January 2025). They said, he will be present “live.” That could be per video or in person. They never said in person, to leave the suspense open to the last minute “for security reasons”, of course.

In his first term in 2018, President Trump was in Davos in person. But then, the world was still a little bit a better place. Since 2020, deterioration has been advancing in warp speed. Partly due to NGOs like the WEF which execute orders of the “Men in black with red ties” – the dark deep state.

In one way or another it appears that Mr. Trump will be in Davos probably around 22 January, just after his inauguration on 20 January.

What if he would come to present his Peace Agenda – as he promised up to just a few days ago, his number one priority, “on the first day of his Presidency”, would be stopping the war in Ukraine. This is not so easy. For that he must speak with President Putin. The Kremlin’s Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said just a few days ago that the two will speak soon, in a place yet to be determined.

Could it be that Putin, who was officially not invited to the WEF’s Davos Conference, is secretively planning to come to Davos, arranged by the highest levels of the WEF and the Kremlin?

Well, the WEF is in Switzerland and Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said repeatedly, and rightly so, that Switzerland could no longer be trusted, since she had abandoned her neutrality. He was referring among other things to the sanctions against Russia which Switzerland took over willy-nilly from the EU – without ever having had a conflict with Russia.

But the Swiss neutrality is another subject, and there are other people and institutions in Switzerland figuring out on how to reinstate Swiss neutrality.

The WEF has an almost international status, above and beyond the borders of Switzerland, considering the diplomatic immunity and tax-free status it has been bestowed by the Swiss government. So, there is a slight possibility of such a Trump-Putin meeting in Davos.

Helsinki – Trump and Putin – a Showdown for Summer Doldrums or a Genuine Attempt Towards Peace?

If such a meeting were to take place, and if it would lead to a Peace Agreement which would meet Russia’s requirements,

(i) preserving current borders, which would leave the Russian speaking areas under Russian jurisdiction;

(ii) Ukrainian neutrality – NO NATO -,

(iii) elimination of Ukrainian Nazis, the so-called Right Sector and the Azov Battalions; and

(iv) an immediate halt to Ukrainian aggressions and claims to Crimea, who in 2014 voted democratically with over 90% of the population wanting to return to Russia.

Maybe there will be some other conditionalities by Russia, all of them justified, because Russia’s intention was never to invade Ukraine – to the contrary what western lie-media want you to believe – but to protect the Russian populations from aggressions and outright killing by the Azov Nazis. Since the western-inspired Maidan Coup of 2014 until February 2022, more than 14,000 Russians, mostly women and children, were killed in the Donbass area by Ukrainian Nazis.

Does the West ever talk about this? Of course not.

If the above, unlikely scenario – or similar – would take place within the coming days or weeks, President Trump could claim the first step towards a “PEACE MAGA.” Of course, all weapons and monetary “deliveries” to Ukraine would have to be stopped. The US might be willing to do so, and the European puppets, including “neutral” Switzerland, would certainly go along with Washington’s mandate.

Then comes the Middle East, a completely different story. To advocate Peace, Mr. Trump would have to request Netanyahu and his hardliner handlers to stop killing in Palestine, in Syria, in Lebanon, to stop threatening Iran, and to stop fighting for Greater Israel. That would be in defiance of the Zionists and the MIC that have allowed him to be elected – as they saw in him the defender of their interests; who knows whether such pre-election talks have taken place between Trump and the super interests.

So, this would clearly be a different and unlikely – even life-risking – ball-game.

On the other hand, we have as the new US President a preposterous personality, who wants to take over Greenland, for security reasons – naturally. Greenland is estimated to have 15% of the world’s yet undiscovered hydrocarbons in the ground, and uncountable riches in natural resources, plus, Greenland borders on the North Sea shipping route, now primarily used by Russia, and lately also by China.

President-to-be Donald Trump, sent his son Donald Jr. to Greenland, certainly as a precursor to Greenland-US accession talks. In a subsequent survey, the number of those rejecting Trumps proposal of joining the US is only 37%. That is a good head start for the bullying of a people.

Of course, Greenland belongs politically to Denmark, though with a certain autonomy, it is unthinkable that Greenlanders could decide alone on such a move. The Donald has already threatened Denmark with high taxes if they would not go along with his sumptuous wishes. As if Denmark’s economy would depend on the US market. See this.

President Trump’s flair of grandeur does not stop with Greenland. He also wants to annex Canada, suggesting Canada might be better off as 51st US State than as an independent country – expansion is clearly the name of the game. Imagine, the contiguous landmass of the US, Canada and Greenland and the natural riches of these lands, would undoubtedly make the US of A the New Empire in size as well as in riches.

Having to administer such territories is a different story. Trump may not have thought about it. It is futile to even talk about such an expansion plan, because the rest of the world would unlikely go along with such a monster to grow out of nowhere just by threats and Ponzi-money [meaning the US dollar] transfers.

Other Trump extravaganzas are calling the Gulf of Mexico, “Gulf of America”, and taking over the Panama Canal.

Who would believe that a US President which such traits of megalomania could be a Peace President – better think again.

Since he promised many times, President Trump might work for a Peace Agreement on Ukraine, and if successful, feeling bold enough to go after his other sumptuous projects; certainly not the characteristics of a Peace President; rather those of a wannabe Emperor.

It would not be surprising if secret preliminary talks between senior people in Trump’s team and the Kremlin had already taken place.

A patriot is what Trump calls himself, wanting a new sovereign US of A, bringing back jobs that were outsourced [does he have an idea what this implies just in terms of time?], so that the US could again dominate the world market, which now is clearly in the hands of China, who reached this achievement not with wars and threats, but with diplomacy, friendship, and hard work.

President Trump may not be a globalist in the sense of the WEF’s Great Reset and the UN Agenda 2030, but a globalist all the same, as he seems to seek world dominance.

God beware!

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.