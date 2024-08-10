You may recall the Alternative Peace Conference on 12 June 2024, in Flühli, Switzerland organized by a Group for “Mutual Peace Engagement”, with real representatives from the United States / NATO, Russia, Germany and Switzerland – and alternative to the infamous Swiss-Government organized Conference of 15 and 16 June in the luxury resort Bürgenstock by the Lake Lucerne. Lamentably, the Swiss Government did not even invite Russia to their so-called Peace Conference.

This Group for “Mutual Peace Engagement” has now taken the initiative with an Open Letter to Hungarian President Viktor Orbán, whose country is currently and until 31 December 2024 presiding over the European Union.

We would like to express our gratitude and support in whatever ways we can to President Viktor Orbán for the Peace Initiative he has embarked immediately after taking the EU Presidency, with surprise visits to Kiev for talks with Mr. Zelenskyy, then to Moscow for talks with Mr. Putin, and finally to Beijing to talk with President Xi Jinping.

While the details of the talks and their results are not officially known, we are aware that his was a courageous initiative as a member of the warmongering European Union, or at least the belligerent EU Council.

We congratulate Mr. Orban and pledge our support to his Peace Initiative.

—Peter Koenig, July 26, 2024

Open Letter to President Viktor Orbán

Dear President Viktor Orbán,

You have taken the liberty of actively working for peace. As part of the Swiss sovereign, we would like to thank you most sincerely for this.

Your proactive efforts to initiate dialogue with all parties involved in the senseless war in Ukraine and Russia are commendable. Every child understands the necessity of speaking with all sides in a conflict. We must act swiftly to alleviate suffering, prevent bloodshed, and curb environmental destruction along with its long-term repercussions. Those who criticize your actions have evidently lost their inner ethical compass.

Just as you have acted decisively as President of the EU Council, we, as part of the Swiss sovereign, took action on June 12, 2024, just before the shameful Bürgenstock conference. We, too, did not wait for permission – we acted. The conference brought together representatives from Russia, the USA/NATO, Germany, and Switzerland. This gathering produced both immediate and long-term proposals for “ceasefire” and “peaceful coexistence”: see this, this and this.

With this letter, we aim to reinforce and embolden you on your path. The stakes are too high for us to act alone. If you desire support beyond the EU borders, we are ready and willing to collaborate with you: let us unite the forces of peace! Together, we can amplify our efforts and make a significant impact. Your fearless behavior inspires us, and we are committed to standing with you.

All representatives of the Mutual Peace Engagement Conference:

Alec Gagneux (Initiator),

Alexander Peske (representing Russian Federation),

Ray McGovern (representing USA),

Ralf Bosshard (representing Switzerland),

Florian D. Pfaff (representing Germany).

Further supporters of the Open Letter:

Peter Koenig, former World Bank economist, journalist, geopolitical analyst

Prof. Dr. Alfred de Zayas, Geneva School of Diplomacy, former UN Independent Expert on International Order, Member of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute

Dr. Eugen Drewermann, German theologian, psychoanalyst and writer

Christian Oesch, President of the Swiss WIR-Assosiation

Linard Bardill, singer and author

Guy M. Mettan, journalist and politician

Christoph Pfluger, journalist and author

Dr. Jenö Ebert, Author and Medical Doctor (Internal Medicine)

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.