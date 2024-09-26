According to Hal Turner Radio Show, the 101st US Airborne Division has been flown to Europe.

At least four C-17 Air Force cargo planes landed on a Cyprus UK military base, meaning the operation is a NATO operation. It is suspected and highly likely that they are preparing to fight with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) against Hezbollah, the intensification of a tacit but ever ongoing war since 2006.

If NATO troops were to fight alongside IDF against Hezbollah – basically Lebanon’s Defense Forces, European NATO members would become involved in the conflict.

If NATO supports Israel, Iran would likely side with Hezbollah, and enter the war.

If Iran were to become involved in the war – Iran being a BRICS-plus member, a close ally of Russia and China, would these two superpowers engage or stay out of the conflict?

It could become a multi-party proxy war, with the proxies of Palestine, Lebanon / Hezbollah, and Ukraine, i.e., the forces of US/NATO and IDF, against Russia, China and Iran.

If so, would it go nuclear?

Chances are it would, but maybe not in the traditional sense of mass destruction atomic bombs à la Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but rather a tactical nuclear war, where strategic military, finance and political decision-making centers might be targeted.

Israel-Palestine and the Acceleration of Eternal Wars. Israel’s “Long War… Working Towards Greater Israel”

But to be sure, no western country would be spared, with Europe again in the center. But this time the hegemon’s illusion of protection since between two shining seas would not work.

To add to these speculations, the recent pager explosions in Lebanon, killing hundreds and injuring thousands, may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Though no proof has been established yet, there is hardly a doubt that Zionist-Israel / Mossad are behind the crime.

The same who have been decimating and starving the Palestinians of Gaza – and more recently also the Palestinians of the West Bank — for almost a year, who have bombed hospitals and refugee camps, who have killed tens of thousands of children and women, who have bombed hospitals and refugee camps, who have raped prisoners, and when chastised, rioted for the right to rape prisoners.

They are the same, who are on trial at the International Court of Justice for crimes against humanity, genocide, and who have otherwise breached, on camera, any number of the so-called red lines of international humanitarian law.

This week is also the 2nd anniversary of the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline – likely attributed to US / UK Secret Services. It was the final straw for Europe’s economic suicide – led by Germany’s Chancellor in cohort with the unelected President of the European Council.

Also, simultaneously, the IDF is calling up reservists, officially to strengthen Israel’s northern border against Hezbollah – or maybe to strengthen the IDF-NATO troops in preparation of the suspected war against Hezbollah-Iran? See this.

And coincidentally – as if there were any coincidences – members of US Congress are debating but have yet to come to an agreement on how to deal with mass casualties, to replace Congress people “killed in conflict” without waiting for an election. See this.

Lots of indices for an all-out war.

If such a conflict or war would break out, US President Biden could call for a State of Emergency, suspend the Constitution and cancel the planned Presidential Elections on 5 November 2024.

And what better opportunity for the UN, after just having passed the Pact for the Future – to declare a One World Government with an all-digitized control mechanism for the survivors; a tyranny with WHO as the new GESTAPO, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the policy czar, naturally all ordered by the “invisibles”: the financial, IT and social media billionaires block.

We are not there yet.

There is hope. People are waking up – and the sense of resistance, as in “together we can”, is growing.

