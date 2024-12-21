Introduction

At the moment all indications are that the Middle East is rapidly plunging into Chaos, with capital C.

Since the article below was published, the US has apparently increased its troops stationed in Syria from 900 to at least 2,000. The Pentagon / NATO also has at least one aircraft carrier stationed in the Mediterranean Sea and at least two in the Gulf, thus encircling the Middle East by sea air and land.

Clearly, the US - still self-styled Empire - does not want to let go of the "Jewel", called the Middle East, loaded with 55% to 60% of the world's energy resources; or better, and maybe even more importantly called, the "becoming" of Grater Israel for the Chosen People.

This second point is not to be neglected. It is funded by those who have created and control the international monetary system, and reign over the worldwide money flow. We are talking of various quadrillions of US-dollars equivalent.

The Article

With the Ashkenazi-Zionist-Israel rapid expansion towards a Greater Israel, the sudden fall of Syria, the silence of Iraq, Iran scared to intervene, when Russia is folding up its tents in Syria and is getting the hell out of there — what else, but chaos?

See also this analysis by Paul Craig Roberts.

Well, the West’s unquestioned support for Israel, or what is still called Israel, though in the hands of mass murderers going by the name of Ashkenazi-Zionist – no original Jews, what can be expected from the region, other than an ever-faster downfall into full chaos?

Chaos is usually what the rulers want. That is what Washington manages best. The US-Pentagon-NATO have a long history of letting chaos reign for control.

This time though it seems to be different. The chaos is happening because of the West’s collective inaction; possibly negligence of their own interests.

Just to be sure, Syria has not collapsed because of an “internal” civil war. There NEVER was a civil war; a civil war as we know by its true term where the local people rise up against their ruler. That never happened. Never listen to western media, which would like you to believe that Bashar al-Assad was fighting against a country full of Syrians who disliked him. That is a load of bull***t, as strong as it comes.

Mr. al-Assad’s Syria was infiltrated since before the year 2000, still during his father Hafez Assad’s reign by US-UK-Israeli created terror groups, which lasted up to this day, plus new ones, to which Turkey later also contributed. Today they are called ISIS, IS, al-Qaeda, and finally by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a coalition of northern Syria-based Sunni Islamist insurgent groups that evolved from Jabhat al-Nusrah, or “Nusrah Front,” al-Qaeda’s former branch in Syria. For sure there are others. For now, HTS seems to be in control of Syria, if anybody is.

Turkey, the flip-flop nation, a so-called NATO heavyweight claiming to be also friends with Russia – but when it comes down to it, Turkey under Erdogan is a traitor of everyone. Erdogan has dreams of grandeur, to bring back the Ottoman Empire. Should he ever be trusted?

Washington wanted to dominate Syria for decades. Why? Her oil riches are much larger than is being officially estimated, her geographic strategic situation is unique to control the region – and not least, Syria is part of the Zionists’ dream of becoming the Greater Israel, the Land for the Chosen People.

One can only wonder, what kind of God would choose such horrifying people?

Syria is central to the downfall of the entire Middle East.

That descent into chaos has started long ago, but accelerated to warp speed in the past weeks. It may go on for an undetermined period of time. It will affect Iran, though Iran, a new BRICS country and part of the Chinese Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is expected to have Russian and Chinese support. However, recent events have shown that none of this can be taken for granted. So, for practical reasons Iran is on her own, internally still torn apart between the adherents of western values and those who trust the east.

Of course, the western faction is heavily paid, infiltrated and trained by CIA and associated secret services to foment resistance and, if needed, facilitate assassinations of (western) undesirable leaders.

And what about the Saudis?

They are selling their hydrocarbons to China in Yuan, an indication that they would lean towards the East, China. However, when a year ago they were offered a place in the new BRICS, though they had officially accepted, but as of today they have not fulfilled any of the conditions laid out for the BRICS members. For example, they are adamant not letting go of the US dollar, not meaning de-dollarization, but trading among each other in their respective currencies.

Reshaping the Middle East: Why the West Should Stop Its Interventions

De-dollarization was never a condition for BRICS membership. But the sheer fact of being a member of the BRICS, pulling them closer to China and Russia, scares them. Remember, they are full with US military bases – a tit-for-tat – when they agreed in the 1970s as head of OPEC to trade hydrocarbons only in US dollars, Washington promised to “protect” them from potential enemies by dotting their country with US bases. The very bases from which the US is aggressing her chosen enemies, not only in the Middle East, but all over the world.

The population of the Middle East is about half a billion people (2024 estimate), and growing. That is only about 6% of the world’s population but extremely rich in natural resources, including energies.

Does anybody expect these people just to let go, being overrun and their resources – the world’s energy – being stolen by supremacists, who call themselves the Chosen People, without a fight? Not likely.

What incoming President Trump will do to bring Peace to the Middle East is anybody’s guess. From the supposed key positions to be confirmed, with responsibilities for the Middle East, including his VP and Secretary of State – and others of course – the course of unquestioned support for Israel, or let’s call it by the true name, the Ashkenazi-Zionists, seems guaranteed.

Mr. Trump has not made any indication that he wants Peace with Iran.

That pits East against West in the Middle East which controls as it is today, between 55% and 60% of all known hydrocarbon reserves. Many countries around the globe depend on these reserves. For the foreseeable future the world’s economies are not going to be run by alternative “renewable” energy, like windmills or solar panels.

By now, most people know that this is a joke. The climate hoax behind it is also about to collapse. The Green Deal people will soon get a hefty blow. Financial giants like BlackRock / Vanguard are clearly distancing themselves from this lie.

Syria was a shining light in the region. But for most, she was unexpectedly overrun with apparent ease. All prepared for over 30 years, already when Hafez al-Assad was in power, the US started meddling. They intensified their interference in the early 2000 with a supposed pipeline from Qatar through Syria, which was probably planned by the US in connivance with Qatar, knowing that Syria would never allow it to protect her ally’s, Russia, gas market in Europe.

But it gave the US yet another argument to further destabilize Syria.

Chaos, upheaval and destruction; murdering of the worst kind in Syria of anybody who can still be linked to Bashar al-Assad. Human rights abuse, torture no end.

Listen to this remarkable discussion between Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley about the events of the past week in Syria, including Vanessa’s escape from the terrorists (50-min podcast):

Alternatively, you may listen here.

The west is cheering, and the rest of the world is just looking on. Now the total downfall, total chaos of the Middle East is almost a given.

Will Trump want to find a solution?

The world needs a peace-loving leader from the East or from the West. Not a globalist, because globalists want Power not Peace. The current chaos is what the west wants – the US, UK, Europe, Israel and even Turkey. But it is doubtful that chaos in the Middle East would be in the long-term interest of the self-proclaimed masters of the universe.

Somalia may be a good example of man-made chaos and kept as continued chaos. For decades Somalia has followed a similar pattern as is now inflicted in the Middle East. When it gets out of hand, and risks to spread to other areas and countries, inconvenient to the west, the US air force comes in on a flash, dropping a few bombs until the chaos becomes normal and manageable again.

Will President Trump leave Syria to the old terror groups set up by the US et al. in the first place – and new ones to be created, which arm themselves largely from the weapons shipments to Ukraine, of which at least 70% goes directly to the black market, already reported on over a year ago by BBC and CNN?

Some analyst-pundits predict that 30 to 50 years from now, the Middle East may become a nuclear-contaminated, uninhabitable, literally untouchable piece of land.

Let us hope this can be avoided.

If a genuine peace-leader, either from the west or the east, were to intervene in the Middle East by stopping the Zionists’ march towards a Greater Israel, restoring old frontiers, giving back Palestine to the Palestinians, there is a chance that the Middle East could become a viable partner to the rest of the world — with the hydrocarbon reserves continuing driving the world economy, towards a civilization of shared values and shared benefits.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.