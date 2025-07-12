Introduction

Please listen to this extraordinary message of encouragement and Peace and Hope.. from Reiner Fuellmich, a political prisoner in Germany, who has the strength despite his horrifying conditions to give us courage and strength - and to be here and there for each other.

Togetherness, he knows, makes humanity strong.

And we shall overcome, win - and attain justice again in an utterly perturbed world.

Chapeau for Reiner!

FREE REINER

Article

This is the most positive antiwar —and people-encouraging— message one can imagine, coming from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, international lawyer, kept for the last 20 months as a political prisoner in Germany.

According to the UN Human Rights definition, for most of the time Reiner was kept under torture condition, psychological and physical torture.

Yes and this in Germany. The country once upon a time a shining light for a growing Europe, fallen into the fangs of warmongers, moving rapidly towards Nazism, and most Germans don’t even notice it.

Thank you Reiner for being yourself a positive spirit, for overlooking your grim circumstances and giving us, the People, hope – so that we may not despair;

while the evil, those on the other side of the fence as you call it, are still trying to dominate, dictate and enslave us, humanity.

To no avail, Reiner says. Justice will be done.

And with him we shout: Justice shall be done!

FREE REINER!

You may see the full article and hear Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Audio Recording here

https://www.globalresearch.ca/an-message-from-dr-reiner-fuellmich-together-for-each-together-just-to-say-no-to-war-expose-the-truth-about-the-pandemic/5894792

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.