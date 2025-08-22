Korea – A Prosperous Multipolar World Leads to Peace and Sovereignty.
Introduction
This explains the Korean conundrum, the dilemma South Korea is in, and the a possible way forward, via Neutrality towards a newly Unified (north-south), democratic, sovereign and NEUTRAL Republic of Korea.
Peter
Article
You may read here the original article, first published by Global Research:
Korea – A Prosperous Multipolar World Leads to Peace and Sovereignty.
(15 August 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/korea-multipolar-world-peace-sovereignty/5898028
