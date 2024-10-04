Never heard of in the entire history of the United Nations that a diplomat of the UN is declared a persona non grata by one of its member-states.

——-

See this for the original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-declares-un-secretary-general-persona-non-grata/5869309

———-

In this case it is not just a UN diplomat but Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, declared the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as Persona non Grata in Israel.

The reason is simply because Mr. Guterres did not condemn the years-long Israeli-provoked attack by Iran on Israeli cities and her most important military airbase, Nevatim. Instead he called for a ceasefire.

Mr. Katz called the Iranian retribution an “abhorrent attack.” He added,

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

The Minister went on accusing Guterres for not having denounced “the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7”, and Katz claims that Guterres has not made any effort to declare the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, a terrorist organization.

The Israeli minister went on to claim that Guterres “will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN” for giving “backing to terrorists, rapists and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran.”

Could this be the end of Mr. Guterres’s career as the UN’s Chief Officer?

Of course, no mention of Israel’s atrocious massacres, forced famine, killing, decapitating at times, children and woman in Gaza, then in the West Bank, and now in Lebanon. That is all “normal”, Israel’s self-defense, even though nobody has attacked Israel out of the blue. All attacks were provoked by Israel for the last 80 years and beyond – and all for eventually expelling Palestinians and others who are in the way – for Zionist-Israel’s creation of a Greater Israel.

The Day UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Became Relevant. Israel Calls for His Resignation

Bombing of schools

The Persona non Grata declaration means that Mr. Guterres is barred from entering Israel. Frankly, why would he want to go to Israel? See this for further details.

The implication is simply that Israel distances herself from the UN, meaning that the UN would be excluded as far as Israel is concerned from any potential peace-mediating effort.

Nevatim is also the airbase for Israel’s F-35 stealth fighter jets. Iran claims that Israel lost 20 F-35s in one day. Apparently, the US is planning in creating a coalition to attack Iran.

Of course, none of this is reported by the mainstream.

If the US plans to attack Iran – in a coalition of western “allies”, a hot WWIII has moved yet another inch closer to midnight.

But let us hope and trust that this can be and will be averted in one way or another by sensible politicians on the other side of the western artificially created division of West and East, i.e., Russia and China must vouch for peace.

On a deeper level, what seems to be most important is that a high-level diplomat, like the UN Secretary General — someone totally sold to the “system” that put him in place, had a bout of conscience that shook him out of the horror the west has been supporting as truth and standard value, not only by words but by billons worth of weapons and missiles and tanks; the conscience told Mr. Guterres “enough is enough.”

Mr. Guterres must be congratulated for taking this step; instead of condemning Iran and “allowing” Israel to retaliate in “self-defense” – the usual – Mr. Guterres called for a ceasefire.

This conscious step to call for peace rather than more war, more deaths, more destruction, must be honored. May more people of his caliber, heads of state and western institutions come to this internal awakening and switch sides.

The world needs peace not war.

——-

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.