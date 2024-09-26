The interview with NTV was based in response to a Bloomberg article of 9 September 2024 where Andreas Kuhn, geopolitical analyst, writes that America will abandon Europe next, and this, regardless of who wins the election.

It has ceased to be profitable for the United States to support Europe, and it is much more profitable to focus resources on Southeast Asia. See the full article here.

The newscast of NTV. includes only small segments picked out from a long interview with Peter Koenig (which was not featured by the NTV channel), see minutes 26:10 and 28:15.

———

See this for original text as published

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-abandoning-europe-high-cost-low-yield/5868562

———-

Below, we provide the complete transcript with Peter Koenig which NTV decided not to publish. (censorship?)

Transcript

NTV: What are your views on this?

Peter Koenig (PK): The US abandoning Europe may be a good thing.

It would finally bring back autonomy to Europe – a type of sovereignty it has not known since the end of WWII, because Europe – the European Union (EU) has gradually and ever faster become a vassal state, or union of states, of the United States, doing the bidding for Washington, including supporting a US proxy-war on her territory – Ukraine against Russia.

It seems regardless who wins the Presidency, Europe has ceased to be of primary interest for the US. It was never profitable in the sense of money.

It was a strategic dominance.

Controlling Europe is moving closer to Russia, and at the same time moving NATO troops ever closer to the borders of Russia – and this despite the promise by then Secretary of State James Baker, who in 1991 replied to Mr. Gorbachev’s worries about NATO expansion, “not one inch further”.

That promise was broken multiple times.

With the right EU leaders in place, the unelected EU Commissioner, as well as the heads of Germany, France, Holland and so on; and with the indoctrinated climate hoax, the EU could be manipulated to economically destroy itself, committing economic suicide, so to speak. Germany is a prime example, as the economic leader of Europe.

Under no circumstances could Germany prosper, and establishing friendly relations with Russia, something many Germans and German businesses saw as a logical development – was a no-no.

To top it off, in September 2022, US-led secret services blew up the Nordstream Pipeline, supplying crucial and inexpensive gas from Russia to mainly Germany but also other European countries. Germany did not protest, instead supported ludicrous claims that it may have been Russia, and lately, it could have been Ukraine.

In the meantime, while “sanctioning” anyone not following strict orders from the EC, to not buying petrol or gas from Russia, Europe in 2023 / 2024 has imported more oil and gas from Russia than before February 2014 – the year of US-instigated Maidan Coup.

No longer through a direct pipeline but via India, Turkey, and Ukraine – knowing that energy from Russia was a lifeline for the faltering European economy.

One could call it hypocrisy – or lie-propaganda.

A new alliance between Germany – and by extension Europe – may bring back the Eurasian market; Eurasia being the largest contiguous landmass (36% of the earths total landmass) on earth (55 million sq.km), housing 5 billion people (about 2/3 of the world population) and controlling about half of the world’s GDP.

Pulling Europe away from Eurasia was one of the goals of the two hot world wars. Russia, the Soviet Union, was and still is the stumbling block. Thanks God.

Why Is Europe in the Pits? “Its Economic Suicide”

In brief, Europe must be economically and financially wiped out, so to speak, for the US to remain the world’s hegemon.

Now, Europe is so far ahead in her auto-destruction, that the US may, indeed, direct her attention to other parts of the world, like to Asia and the rapidly emerging Global South, with the BRICS at the center.

NTV: How will Trump throw Europe if he wins?

PK: This is a good question. Trump is like a roller-coaster, difficult to assess.

He probably must follow the script imposed from above, leaving Europe to the wolves.

However, Europe is still very much bound to the US through NATO. Of the 32 NATO members, 30 are in Europe.

Will Trump do away with NATO, as he often hinted at?

I doubt it.

His action vis-à-vis Europe is difficult to predict.

How about his relation with Russia? Sometimes he says he is friends with President Putin, other times he said Mr. Putin disappointed him.

He will go after Iran and China – in one way or another, if his talks are to be believed.

But even that is not sure.

Iran is not the same Iran he knew. Today, Iran is a close ally of China and Russia, and is part of the BRICS, aspiring to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Iran has strong backing.

Trump and Europe: wait and see.

NTV: How will Kamala Harris do it? Bloomberg writes that it is as hypocritical as possible: talking about the unshakable support of Europe, but at the same time cutting costs for the military presence. What do you think?

PK: Kamala is a puppet. Sorry for the term. She has no agenda. All her agenda items are following a script given from “above”, pretty much the same as with President Joe Biden.

The recent debate with Trump indicated that very clearly. She talked the line of the common narrative, no mater whether this narrative if full of lies.

Plus, as has emerged in the meantime, she was told what to say through special earpieces. And it was clear to a child, the ABC moderators were biased towards her.

Trump, instead of taking her up on these untruths matter of factly, his emotions run through with him, making his answers often ridiculous.

That is just a sideline.

Kamala will follow instructions from the Globalists.

NTV: Why has Europe ceased to be a beneficial ally for the United States?



PK: Europe has not ceased to be beneficial for the US. As mentioned before, Europe is an important Globalist ally through NATO – with 30 of the 32 member states being European.

These 30 members finance a lot if not most of the NATO budget, they bear de facto a heavier burden than the US and Canada, no matter on the monetary budget, despite what former President Trump said.

But the hegemon feels that Europe no longer needs its immediate attention because it has been driven so far ahead in its effort of self-destruct, that an alliance with Russia – and with Eurasia – for example through the Chinese Belt and Road is no longer a significant risk.

But that is Washington’s assessment. And often their assessments have not much to do with reality.

It needs little change in European politics – a sense of returning to sovereignty – to become a game-changer. Many, if not most of Europeans feel that Russia and by extension Eurasia are natural partners of Europe, and that potential – for which Mr. Putin was always open – should be explored.

Image: Mario Draghi

NTV: What do you think about Mario Draghi’s [former President of the European Central Bank] recent report that the EU is turning into an economic outsider?

PK: Mr. Draghi is right. The EU is not only a European outsider, but is an economic disaster – and so is the Euro, the little brother of the fiat dollar.

Mr. Draghi is right for precisely the reasons mentioned before. Europe has let itself become a vassal of Washington, following all instructions, orders of “sanctioning” Russia and China, and has totally lost her independence.

Is it too late to bring Europe back as an economic power?

It is never too late. European leaders must take back their countries – and even at the detriment of the EU, become sovereign nations again with their own sovereign currencies – and being able to deal with whomever they want, east and west – not being captive to Washington’s wishes and whims.

The US’s hegemony is gone so or so.

It’s just a matter of time for the final straw to break.

So, the sooner Europe realizes that their survival, economically and socially, is autonomy and sovereignty, plus cooperation with Russia and the East, the better.

NTV: AN IMPORTANT QUESTION: How much does the United States spend annually to protect Europe? A) Considering Ukraine? B) Excluding Ukraine?

PK: Who really knows.

On Europe per se – the US spends nothing in my opinion. There are no American subsidies to the EU or any European country. It’s rather the other way around, Europe largely helps fund NATO – and, as we all know, NATO has long become obsolete, and become an aggressive war machine of the US. So, whatever Europe funds for NATO, is a direct contribution to the wars fought by or on behalf of the US.

Those who believe NATO exists to defend Europe should start thinking again.

As to the funding of Ukraine – it is also not well-known. Recent figures that were advanced by the US State Department were about 200 billion dollars.

Is this really all?

Does that include weaponry?

Or does it include reimbursable loans?

All that is kept on purpose pretty wishy-washy.

In any case, the US is not planning to lose any money on Ukraine, as Ukraine is rapidly being privatized by BlackRock and Co.

That means, sizeable returns from investments in agriculture (one of the most fertile soils in the world – Ukraine was formerly called Europe’s breadbasket) – and huge reserves in natural resources, rare earths, gold, silver — other minerals.

NTV: And why did Europe suddenly decide at one time to shift the care of ensuring its security onto the shoulder of the United States?

PK: Is this statement correct?

It is rather the US telling Europe you do not need your own defense, because we – you and the US – have NATO, a common defense force.

Europe, or most of Europe fell for it.

Except French President De Gaulle, who exited NATO in 1966. He was a visionary, against NATO from the bottom of his heart, saying France and by extension Europe MUST be able to defend herself. President Sarkozy, a WEF implant, rejoined NATO in 2009.

General Charles de Gaulle on the Chemin du Roy, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, 1967 (Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

Europe would be and is totally capable of building up her own defense forces, and I mean DEFENSE – not offense. And this outside of NATO.

Europe has no natural enemies.

Europe’s “enemies”, like Russia and the East, China and so on, have been invented by the US.

There is hope for Europe to become independent again – and to link up with her natural neighbors, and partners, like Russia and the rest of Eurasia.

But it needs perhaps a shock to bring western leaders out of their vassalic slumber.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.