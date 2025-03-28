Introduction

The forced Exodus of Palestinians from Gaza must go on - at least that's what Trump - the ultra-Zionist - has decided. Yes Zionist, in 2017 he converted semi-clandestinely to Judaism, which is why, as many suspect, he did not put his hand on the Bible when swearing in on 20 January 2025.





Today we see what this means, what it meant when he sold the world his image as Peace President.

Prospects for Peace in Ukraine which he promise for the "First Day" in Office, is waning by the day.

No matter how much good he may do in his country, the US of A - nothing compensates for the millions of slaughtered Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese - by Zionist-Israelis with US weapons and planes and bombs.

President Trump is blackmailing President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt - either you take hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza or else... "We cut our aid of US$ 1.3 billion per year that your army has received since 1978, the famous Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and maybe more sanctions will wait."

Even though Egypt is heavily indebted, military aid doesn't do anything to reduce the debt. Tlo become free, autonomous and sovereign again, Egypt should say to Mr. Trump - keep you money, we do not need it, but we treasure our autonomy and we are allied with our Palestinian friends and do not want to put them into an Israeli-American built concentration tent city in the Sinai.

We want them to take back their land which is Gaza and all of Palestine. We also want them to be the true and sole owners of the perhaps a trillion dollars-worth of gas off-shore of Gaza, the money of which could easily rebuild Gaza without any help from the US and the rest of the world.

Simultaneously, Trump has allowed a package of US$ 12 billion more weaponry to be sent in phases to Israel to kill more Gazan citizens - and Syrians, and Lebanese - and maybe soon aiming at Iranians.... which will not be so easy.

That's what our world of chaos and lawlessness has become today. And President Trump the Peace President - what a joke! - doesn't make it easier.

President Trump just told Egypt she must accept hundreds of thousands of Gazan Palestinian refugees, for which there exist already tent concentration camps in the Sinai desert, built by Egypt on the orders from and financed by the US. Egypt does not want to take the refugees.

So, Trump threatened Egypt to cut all US aid still resulting from the 1978 Camp David Accords. And who knows what other sanctions would follow. This is outright blackmail. It is not even the rules-based order – it is the Trump-based order which knows no rules, no ethics.

Ever since the 1978 Camp David Peace Accords between Israel and Egypt, the United States has subsidized Egypt’s armed forces annually with US$ 1.3 billion – as a compensation for signing the agreement. See this.

See the full story on this REDACTED 20-min video report of 24 March 2025, paying special attention to the aerial views of the concentration camp-style tent cities, which would also be administered by Israel. Therefore, no chance for the Palestinians of ever returning to their homeland.

After the genocide they survived over the past 18 months, what a horrifying additional punishment for refugee Palestinians – and the world just lends a blind eye and tolerates mass starvation and mass-dying from diseases and sheer heat. The west is headed by dystopian un-humans.

On the other hand, Israel was compensated for Camp David – officially – with at least US$ 2.7 billion annually, in military support. This was increased in 2009 to US$ 3 billion, and in 2019 it was raised again to US$ 3.8 billon. These are only the official figures. See this.

President Trump Reveals His Agenda for Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza

“Extra-Accord” military aid and other subsidies, like budget support, are not officially known, but could range from US$ 3 to 5 billion per year. And this does not include the “supplements”, military and other, for Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Camp David Accords also ensured that both Egypt and Israel achieved their primary goals: Egypt regained the Sinai Peninsula that Israel had captured during the Six-Day War in 1967, while Israel received its first formal recognition from an Arab state.

With this blackmail arrangement, under which Egypt has hardly a choice other than accepting Trump’s offer, Israel would be free – or freer – to expand her territory to the planned Greater Israel, absorbing Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and a big junk of Iraq and Saudi Arabia (see map).

Is this what President Trump’s Peace plan for the Middle East looks like?

Just to be sure, Trump has also preventively threatened Iran with US-supported “war” to warn of any Iranian intervention in Israel’s enlargement endeavor. That is supposedly what a Zionist US President must do to stay in power, following the Zionists’ agenda.

May God, alias Yahweh, bless America and Israel, and let the rest of the unworthy world go to the pits.

