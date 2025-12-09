Is Our Memory and Thinking Capacity Being Intentionally Damaged by COVID and mRNA “Vaccines”?
Introduction
This extraordinary interview by Tucker Carlson with Dr. Michael Nehls, demonstrates once again, how the dystopian evil elite, is attempting to render the population at large braindead.
The string-pulling monsters want to deal only with thinking-incapable “zombies”, and with transhumans, mastered by robots. That is the Great Reset / Forth Industrial Revolution [ALL DIGITAL, AI] and the UN agenda 2030 - all go hand in hand.
That is the easiest way to reduce population, by injecting them with mRNA-DNA-altering spike protein technology - that infiltrates brain cells and makes the brain numb, kills our pineal gland [perceptions, emotions, logical thinking] wipes out memories - and brings in what is called Alzheimer’s and dementia.
As we know, it also causes myocardities, strokes, turbo cancers, reduces massively fertility of both women and men - and a myriad of other “sudden” diseases, that lead to “sudden death” - or, alternatively, as Dr. Nehls explains, to brain-dead easily manipulable “zombies”.
If the incidence of Alzheimer’s has increased exponentially in the last 5 years, it has nothing to do with an aging population - which is often advanced as explanation by WHO, Bill Gates and the pharma-industry, but it has all to do with covid, and especially with covid vaxxes, the multi-purpose poisonous mRNA-injections.
Dr. Michael Nehls explains how this works, still works, because now ALL so-called “vaxxes” are of the mRNA-type, including your highly propagated and generally useless [has always been useless] annual flu-shot.
Dr. Nehls also offers solutions towards the end of the interview.
It is well worth listening to this fascinating science, explained for the layman, to the very end.
Article
Please read the article in Global Research, where it was first published:
Is Our Memory and Thinking Capacity Being Intentionally Damaged by COVID and mRNA “Vaccines”? (49 min Youtube, Tucker Carlson’s Interview with German Dr. Michael Nehls – 9 November 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/thinking-capacity-damaged-covid-mrna-vaccines/5908325
