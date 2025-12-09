Introduction

This extraordinary interview by Tucker Carlson with Dr. Michael Nehls, demonstrates once again, how the dystopian evil elite, is attempting to render the population at large braindead.

The string-pulling monsters want to deal only with thinking-incapable “zombies”, and with transhumans, mastered by robots. That is the Great Reset / Forth Industrial Revolution [ALL DIGITAL, AI] and the UN agenda 2030 - all go hand in hand.

That is the easiest way to reduce population, by injecting them with mRNA-DNA-altering spike protein technology - that infiltrates brain cells and makes the brain numb, kills our pineal gland [perceptions, emotions, logical thinking] wipes out memories - and brings in what is called Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As we know, it also causes myocardities, strokes, turbo cancers, reduces massively fertility of both women and men - and a myriad of other “sudden” diseases, that lead to “sudden death” - or, alternatively, as Dr. Nehls explains, to brain-dead easily manipulable “zombies”.

If the incidence of Alzheimer’s has increased exponentially in the last 5 years, it has nothing to do with an aging population - which is often advanced as explanation by WHO, Bill Gates and the pharma-industry, but it has all to do with covid, and especially with covid vaxxes, the multi-purpose poisonous mRNA-injections.

Dr. Michael Nehls explains how this works, still works, because now ALL so-called “vaxxes” are of the mRNA-type, including your highly propagated and generally useless [has always been useless] annual flu-shot.

Dr. Nehls also offers solutions towards the end of the interview.

It is well worth listening to this fascinating science, explained for the layman, to the very end.

