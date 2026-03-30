Introduction



Once upon a time, there was....

That is how many fairy tales start. What we are living these days, and are ever faster advancing in, is a fairy tale as a Cult driven by Zionism, worldwide, so confusing, aided by Artificial Intelligence (AI), that we do no longer know what is real and what is false. The war in Iran is such a story. For sure any wise President would not have gone to war with Iran - Iran, independent financial system, BRICS member, part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a 90 million people power on its own with support from powerful Eastern countries.

Trump, wisdom not withstanding, Trump did not want to go to war with Iran. His high-level military and political advisers warned him. Even Marco Rubio said going to war with Iran was one of the worst decisions. He then softened the blow, because after all, he is (still) one of Trump’s favored advisors on foreign affairs, and the one that is with fervor and absolute conviction behind the “Donroe Plan”- i.e., Monroe Doctrine 2.0, dominating the South American backyard again.

Sorry, for deviating. Everything is so confusing and yet, so connected. Back to Iran. Trump was very likely blackmailed by Netanyahu, when his “friend” Bibi showed up with the Epstein files at Mar-a-Lago. The Name Trump appears apparently more than 3,000 times in the files. And who knows in what connection. Trump must know to accept such a blackmail deal, from which he hardly can get out again.

The latest rumors are that Israel just knocked out and killed Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy commander tied to blocking the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran has not officially confirmed it. Reporting from Reuters-linked and regional outlets says the claim concerns an airstrike in Bandar Abbas, though not (yet) confirming the killing. At the same time, Trump extended his deadline for Iran to act on the Strait until 6 April 2026, clearly indicating the US want to get out of this Zionist-Israeli instigated war.

The next few hours will confirm - or not, the truth of this story.

If true, a further war escalation is already in the making, with Iranian retaliations potentially disastrous not inly for Israel and the surrounding Gulf countries, mostly those across the Gulf from Iran - but for the entire world. Economic impacts could be catastrophic, as the Strait of Hormuz would definitely be closed, for all those who support Israel and the US in this war (most of the western world), like never seen in recent history, with abysmal consequences for human lives across the globe.

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Who might also be interested in this war, and who could be behind the Epstein files? - Epstein having been a Mossad agent, who says Mossad, says also MI6 and CIA.

Could it be the City of London, an enclave in the UK, not belonging to London, nor to the UK, similar to the Vatican in Rome - in fact they are “sister cities”? - The City of London is run officially by Free Masonry, in reality by Ashkenazi Zionists - nameless, of course - those who designed the Federal Reserve as the Ponzi scheme we are living today... with a dominating dollar that is “commanded” by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in Basle, Switzerland, the very private bank that never really was meant to “settle” the German war debt after WWI, but to finance via the FED (yes, the privately-owned FED), also called the US Central Bank, Hitler’s WWII against the then Soviet Union. Today, this also City of London controlled BIS is called the Central Bank of all Central Banks, as it surveys the monetary policies of more than 90% of central banks around the globe, including China and Russia, but NOT Iran; and controls about 97% of all the tradable currencies floating around the world., of which more than 60% are in US-Dollars.

It is true, the US dollar has been weakened during the past two decades or so, as OPEC has started trading hydrocarbons in other currencies than the US dollar, Iran too, and so did Venezuela. This means overall, the importance of the dollar as reserve and trading currency is falling and needs to be restored, as the riches of the City of London depend largely on the dollar - which, after all the City of London created.

See the connection?

They, the City of London, via Trump, have already managed to “convince” Venezuela’s new “temporary” leadership to trading their petrol and gas again in US dollars - and if they manage getting Iran to do so ---- and out of fear the Saudis still in charge of OPEC, think about doing so too, then the dollar may most likely regain in value and at least recover part of its strength. That is supposedly the intention.

So Epstein, his after-life legacy, is doing many behind-the-scene rulers, including the City of London. a great favor.

Isn’t it hilarious how everything connects?

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Article

Here is the article, as originally published by Global Research.

Iran, Trump and Strait of Hormuz – Who Is the “Bad Guy”? (26 March 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/iran-trump-strait-hormuz/5920136